Town of Corning approves $2.2 million budget for 2026 after nearly 2 hour public hearing

The town of Corning will have its 2026 budget to the state on time after holding its public hearing on Nov. 18.

The town board approved the proposed $2.2 million budget Tuesday after nearly two hours of public comment, corrections and changes. Two board members were absent: Stuart Sammis and Donna Gridley.

A 0.92 percent tax cap with a nearly $4 tax rate was also approved. Officials said the tax levy is below the state tax cap.

Town Supervisor Jennifer Mullen said personnel costs are the largest share of the budget year after year, totaling more than half of the town’s costs.

County legislators Scott Van Etten, Carol Ferratella and newly elected legislator Justin Eberlin—who represent District 13—attended the public hearing as well.

New York state law says public hearings for town budgets are to be held on or before the Thursday after the election and approved budgets are due Nov 20.

Town officials announced the Nov. 18 public hearing date at the Oct. 21 board meeting.

A change in the public hearing date was made on Oct. 30. Officials announced on the town website and Facebook page that the public hearing would instead be moved from Nov. 18 to Nov. 2. on the town website and Facebook page.

When WSKG asked about the change, town supervisor Jennifer Mullen said in an email that the board would “be voting on budget modifications that need to be addressed and a date for [the] public hearing to approve as we are outside the approved time frame.”

On Oct. 31, the town reversed its decision to move the public hearing. Mullen told WSKG the public hearing and budget changes would be kept to the original date of Nov. 18.

“We had [already] set the public hearing and do not want to change this late to avoid confusion,” said Mullen.

Mullen also said the Nov. 2 announcement would be removed from the website and Facebook page.

The next town board meeting is Dec. 16.