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Voices from a Binghamton Juneteenth celebration

WSKG | By Celia Clarke
Published June 22, 2026 at 11:18 AM EDT
Sisters Semaj Campbell-Blakes (left) and Simone Campbell (right)
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Sisters Semaj Campbell-Blakes (left) and Simone Campbell (right)
Celia Clarke / WSKG News
A.J. Bryant
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A.J. Bryant
Celia Clarke / WSKG News
Bahiyjah Morrow-Rogers and Kinya Middleton
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Bahiyjah Morrow-Rogers and Kinya Middleton
Celia Clarke / WSKG News
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Celia Clarke / WSKG News
Ebony Smith
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Ebony Smith
Celia Clarke / WSKG News
Muhammad Sekou (right)
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Muhammad Sekou (right)
Celia Clarke / WSKG News
Husband and wife, Richard Harrell and Gwendolyn Meyers
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Husband and wife, Richard Harrell and Gwendolyn Meyers
Celia Clarke / WSKG News
LaTanya Daughtry moved to Binghamton the week of Juneteenth.
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LaTanya Daughtry moved to Binghamton the week of Juneteenth.
Celia Clarke / WSKG News
Children played under the splash pad while the Juneteenth celebration carried on around them in Center City Park.
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Children played under the splash pad while the Juneteenth celebration carried on around them in Center City Park.
Celia Clarke / WKSG News
Tonia Cobbs (left) and her daughter at the Binghamton Juneteenth celebration.
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Tonia Cobbs (left) and her daughter at the Binghamton Juneteenth celebration.
Celia Clarke / WSKG News
Christopher Jones
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Christopher Jones
Celia Clarke / WSKG News
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Celia Clarke / WSKG News

Juneteenth honors the day in 1865 when enslaved people in Texas learned they were free. That was two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed into law. Celebration of the day has spread across the country and it became a federal holiday in 2021.

WSKG’s Celia Clarke went to a Binghamton Juneteenth celebration this past Saturday. While she was there, she spoke with attendees about Juneteenth and the meaning of freedom.
Local News
Celia Clarke
See stories by Celia Clarke