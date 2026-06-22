Voices from a Binghamton Juneteenth celebration
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Sisters Semaj Campbell-Blakes (left) and Simone Campbell (right)
Celia Clarke / WSKG News
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A.J. Bryant
Celia Clarke / WSKG News
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Bahiyjah Morrow-Rogers and Kinya Middleton
Celia Clarke / WSKG News
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Celia Clarke / WSKG News
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Ebony Smith
Celia Clarke / WSKG News
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Muhammad Sekou (right)
Celia Clarke / WSKG News
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Husband and wife, Richard Harrell and Gwendolyn Meyers
Celia Clarke / WSKG News
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LaTanya Daughtry moved to Binghamton the week of Juneteenth.
Celia Clarke / WSKG News
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Children played under the splash pad while the Juneteenth celebration carried on around them in Center City Park.
Celia Clarke / WKSG News
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Tonia Cobbs (left) and her daughter at the Binghamton Juneteenth celebration.
Celia Clarke / WSKG News
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Christopher Jones
Celia Clarke / WSKG News
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Celia Clarke / WSKG News
Juneteenth honors the day in 1865 when enslaved people in Texas learned they were free. That was two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed into law. Celebration of the day has spread across the country and it became a federal holiday in 2021.
WSKG’s Celia Clarke went to a Binghamton Juneteenth celebration this past Saturday. While she was there, she spoke with attendees about Juneteenth and the meaning of freedom.