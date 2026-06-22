Voices from a Binghamton Juneteenth celebration

Juneteenth honors the day in 1865 when enslaved people in Texas learned they were free. That was two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed into law. Celebration of the day has spread across the country and it became a federal holiday in 2021.

WSKG’s Celia Clarke went to a Binghamton Juneteenth celebration this past Saturday. While she was there, she spoke with attendees about Juneteenth and the meaning of freedom.

