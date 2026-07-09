State Assembly candidate Dan Livingston ends his campaign

New York state Assembly candidate Dan Livingston will not be staying in the race for the 123rd district seat.

Livingston lost to Dan Norton in the Democratic primary last month.

Livingston was endorsed by the Working Families Party in the run-up to the primary.

He had until July 3 to decide if he would run on the Working Families Party line in November’s general election. He notified the Broome County Board of Elections last week that he will not continue his campaign.

Livingston said his decision was based on “a number of reasons.”

“I’m not really interested in continuing a campaign without a reasonable chance of success,” he said. “But also as far as I saw it, the Working Families Party, they were the ones who put that ballot line together and handed it over to me and so I took their wishes pretty seriously and they didn’t have any interest in having me continue on that ballot line on its own.”

Norton will face Republican Lynn Parker and Republican-turned-Independent candidate Heather Micha in November.

The district is entirely in Broome County and includes the villages of Endicott and Johnson City, the towns of Vestal and Union and the city of Binghamton.