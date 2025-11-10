Chemung County proposes $296 million budget, tax rate decrease for 2026

Chemung County is proposing a $296 million budget for 2026, which is lower than the 2025 total appropriations of nearly $319 million.

The 2026 budget includes a nearly $209 million total for general fund spending.

Taxpayers would see a 2.76 percent increase in the overall proposed general fund tax levy over last year, but a lower tax rate over the 2025 budget.

The proposed 2026 tax rate is $4.76 per 1,000 of assessed value, which is 3.2 percent lower than last year. In 2025, the tax rate was $4.92 per 1,000. This amounts to a 16-cent decrease year-over-year.

Chemung County Executive Christopher Moss said in a letter to the county legislature on Nov. 5 that in order to balance the budget, a $2.4 million appropriation from the county’s unassigned fund balance is necessary.

Moss also plans to use $2.5 million from the tax stabilization and contingency reserve fund.

The letter cited fiscal uncertainty and said that state mandated costs continue to increase. These programs and services include county social services programs that provide Medicaid, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, special education and pre-k, indigent defense monies and child welfare.

In the letter, Moss said the county’s share of social services affects the taxpayers. He stated the decrease in federal funding for the programs “places pressure on the county budget and limits our ability to address all needs without increasing local property taxes.”

However, the budget proposal documents stated reimbursement from the state for state-mandated programs will increase next year from $38.9 million to $40.3 million. This increase includes a $2.2 million increase for the Department of Social Services and $1.9 million for the county’s nursing facility.

State reimbursement for state-mandated programs is increasing while federal aid to the county is decreasing.

The 2026 budget includes $26.8 million in federal aid, a sharp decrease compared to $52.3 million in 2025. The significant changes are American Rescue Plan projects with a $3.4 million decrease and the Department of Social Services, which will see a budget decrease of $1.7 million in federal aid.

Major capital projects and infrastructure spending increased in the 2026 county budget. Highway projects are proposed at $14 million or a 4 percent increase. The sewer consolidation project is a $1 million proposed appropriation or a 23.1 percent increase. The county nursing facility shows a 4 percent increase at $227,500. A $328,600 expense for public safety is also recommended in the 2026 budget.

Appropriations for airport projects are proposed for $170,000, which is an 83 percent decrease over last year.

County budget workshops begin Nov. 10 and continue Nov. 12 and Nov. 13.

A public hearing on the 2026 county budget is slated for Dec. 1.