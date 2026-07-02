Corning town supervisor resigns, pleads guilty to felony charge

This week the town of Corning saw two resignations, one guilty felony plea and two emergency appointments to keep the town running.

Republican Town Supervisor Jenniffer Mullen resigned Monday night in an email to the board.

Deputy Town Supervisor Stuart Sammis resigned Tuesday afternoon in an email to the town board, just minutes after Mullen pleaded guilty in Steuben County court.

Mullen—who also goes by the name Jenniffer Tuttle—pleaded guilty to a felony charge of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree. She was arrested last June.

Republican Town Clerk Kathleen Morrow-Olmstead was the person who found Mullen’s letter from the Department of Labor claiming unemployment that triggered the investigation and ultimately led to her arrest and conviction.

Morrow-Olmstead said she made the right decision.

“This is a blessing in disguise for us,” said Morrow-Olmstead. “I consider what's happening to her- she brought on herself. We didn't make her file those papers. I found the papers in the mail, and I turned them over where I thought they had to be, and I still feel okay about that.”

The three remaining town board members, Republican Mike Brenning and Democrats Lauren Gaige and Linda Schock, called for an emergency meeting Tuesday to make sure the town was protected and to prevent any disruption to day-to-day operations.

Mullen’s resignation was read aloud by Brenning.

"Dear board members, I write to inform you that I'm resigning, effective immediately. I am grateful for the opportunity I've had to serve the town of Corning, but at the same time I need to step down."

"I have been blessed with another work opportunity, which is full-time. And I have, for the last several weeks, managed to balance both obligations, but I feel that as I move forward, my time commitment to this work may ultimately impact my ability to manage the town. I'm currently working 60-70 hours each week, and may have new responsibilities. I do not want the town to suffer because of my lack of attendance and presence.

I have left everything on my desk, including keys, a checklist of a few remaining items are also on my desk, as well as my laptops. My advice would be to call an emergency board meeting to place the next supervisor in office until then I have the utmost faith and faith in the rest of the town to manage anything that is needed. Thank you for your kindness and support, and feel free to reach out with any questions from Kyle at [SDC]. Can access passwords and changes. Let me know how I may transfer the Facebook account to the designated individual.

Warmly, Jennifer Tuttle.”

Natalie Abruzzo / WSKG News (l-r) Corning town council members Lauren Gaige, Mike Brenning and Linda Shock conduct an emergency town board meeting.

It is not clear how Mullen was working two full-time jobs at the same time. WSKG asked for clarification after Mullen’s court appearance Tuesday. Mullen said the new job did not interfere with her town supervisor duties but would not provide further details.

According to New York Public Officers Law Section 30 , if a public official is convicted of a felony, their seat is automatically vacated.

Sammis said in his letter to the board that he stepped down to retire.

"Dear board members, after careful and prayerful consideration, after many discussions with my wife Barbara, I have decided to resign from my position as a town council, effective immediately.

Serving our community has been an honor and a privilege. When I joined the council at the age of 57 I looked forward to giving back to the community. Now, at 72 Barb and I have decided it's time to enjoy our retirement together. The decision was not made lightly, as we entered this new season of life.

I need to prioritize my time and reduce my commitments, so I can focus on the activities and interests that are most meaningful and to me, and spend more time with my family. I'm grateful for the opportunity to work alongside of each of you in service to our residents and to contribute to the impact work of the town. I wish the board continued success as you serve our community. Thank you for the opportunity and privilege of serving the town.

Respectfully, Stuart K. Sammis.”

Sammis’ wife Barbara Sammis is the secretary for both the planning and zoning boards for the town.

During the emergency town meeting, Brenning was appointed interim town supervisor. He has been a member of the town council since 2010.

“We're just [gonna] do day-to-day business,” said Brenning. “Keep everybody afloat. Other than that, there's no agenda. I'm just looking to help. [It’s] all I can do.”

Natalie Abruzzo / WSKG News Former Corning town council member Lon Fiscus had a few questions before agreeing to the appointment of interim board member through 2026.

His position on the board is up next year. He said he will not seek reelection.

Former town board member Republican Lon Fiscus was unanimously appointed to serve through the end of the year as interim board member to replace Brenning.

He left the town board last year after serving one term and is hesitant about stepping back into the public arena.

“I'll be honest, I don't like drama,” said Fiscus. “I don't even like to be in the public eye, but I don't see anyone else stepping up. I wish people would. I really do, because I don't want to do this, but I feel compelled to help until we can find a replacement.“

The drama he referred to included Mullen’s legal predicament as well as how the town board meetings became contentious during Mullen’s tenure at the helm.

Some residents also questioned the spending of the town’s money and how public meetings were conducted .

“I don't want to deter the rest of the board from looking, but if there isn't a candidate that everyone is comfortable with, then I might consider another year until an elected official gets in place,” said Fiscus.

Mullen was a faculty member at SUNY Finger Lakes Community College (FLCC) until this May, a spokesperson for the college confirmed.

It is not clear what courses she taught, how many hours she worked for the college or whether this was a full-time position.

“The college does not make public comments regarding current or former employees,” said FLCC spokesperson in an email to WSKG.

Mullen began her elected role as Corning board member in 2018 and then was elected to town supervisor in 2024.

Her next court date is July 14 where she is expected to be sentenced to one year of probation and to pay restitution to the Department of Labor.