Organist Linden Foster returns to Binghamton

Organist Linden Foster will perform a wide-ranging recital presented by the Binghamton Chapter of the American Guild of Organists on Sunday, November 16, at 5 p.m. in Trinity Memorial Episcopal Church, 44 Main Street in Binghamton—right across from Binghamton High School.

“The program will start with a few pieces by Bach, who is kind of the pinnacle of organ composition, in my humble opinion,” Foster said. “It begins with the Prelude and Fugue in E minor—a very energetic concert opener—and then two contrasting chorale preludes, one austere and one more expansive.”

Foster explained that Bach’s chorale preludes were originally intended to introduce hymns rather than accompany them. “One misunderstanding about these is that, often in German churches, the organist would just introduce the hymn and then it would be sung a cappella,” he said. “When I learned that, it really surprised me.”

After the Bach selections, the program moves into more modern territory. “There’s a piece by the American composer Paul Manz, who was known for his improvisations on popular hymn tunes,” Foster noted. “I’ll be doing his improvisation on Now Thank We All Our God, followed by the hymn sung by the audience. It’s a lively, energetic piece that shows off some of the louder stops on the organ.”

The program continues with English works by Ralph Vaughan Williams and his student Herbert Howells. “Vaughan Williams’ organ work is very romantic, and then Howells’ Master Tallis’s Testament follows—it’s influenced by Vaughan Williams’ Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis,” Foster said. “If you listen to them back to back, you’ll definitely notice the resemblance.”

The recital concludes with César Franck’s Piece Héroïque, a virtuosic work that Foster describes as “truly romantic in stature.” He added with a laugh, “Franck apparently had unusually long thumbs—he could reach a thirteenth—so you definitely have to stretch. It’s not comfortable music to play. On the organ, with no sustain pedal, legato octaves can be a real workout.”

Foster said he’s pleased to return to a familiar setting for this performance. “The Binghamton chapter of the AGO was actually the first chapter I joined,” he said. “John Holt, who started the Young Artist Series, was dean at the time, and this group has really been like my home family of organists. It’s a blessing to come back and play for them.”

