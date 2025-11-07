The BPO gives the gift of fire

The Binghamton Philharmonic Orchestra is turning up the heat with a concert titled "Creations of Fire" — a program that, as Music Director Daniel Hege explains, takes its name from a spark of myth and musical daring.

“We’re starting off with the Overture to The Creatures of Prometheus by Beethoven,” Hege says. “It’s a five-minute overture to a ballet that reimagines the Prometheus myth through the lens of the Enlightenment — about stealing fire from the gods to give it to humanity. That’s where the title of our program comes from, because it sounds profound and wonderful — creations of fire.”

Hege says Beethoven’s overture captures the spirit, rather than the full narrative, of the ballet. “It begins with a big C major chord that immediately feels unstable — there’s grit in the sound that needs to be worked out,” he explains. “Then it bursts into these effervescent, fast string passages — a brilliant, bubbling journey that ends with a fantastic coda.”

The concert also features Beethoven’s Symphony No. 8, which Hege calls “a breath of fresh air — genial, light-hearted, but full of pure genius.” He notes that despite being Beethoven’s shortest symphony, it contains some of the composer’s most daring writing. “He stretches the orchestra’s dynamic range more than ever before,” Hege says. “Beethoven was a great pioneer of musical form — and the Eighth shows how he could use structure itself to create drama.”

In contrast to Beethoven’s classical balance, the second half of the program delves into the emotional depths of Shostakovich’s Cello Concerto No. 1, featuring returning soloist Annie Jacobs-Perkins.

“Shostakovich was able to tell stories in music almost like no one else,” says Hege. “This piece lays bare feelings of loneliness, tenderness, and haunting vulnerability. Written in 1959, a few years after Stalin’s death, it reflects the sense of danger and repression he lived under — but also a new freedom.”

Hege adds that Jacobs-Perkins “knocked everybody’s socks off” when she played the Elgar Cello Concerto with the Philharmonic two seasons ago. “She’s a phenomenal artist, and audiences will be completely drawn into this performance,” he says.

Before the concert, Philharmonic education director Julia will present a pre-concert chat exploring the historical and political background of the composers and their times.

And for younger audiences, there’s an added incentive: “All young people 18 and under are admitted free,” says Hege. “Thanks to generous sponsorships, we can open the door for the next generation to experience this incredible music.”

The Binghamton Philharmonic Orchestra presents Creations of Fire on Saturday, November 15, at 7:30 p.m. in the Forum Theatre on Washington Street in Downtown Binghamton. The pre-concert chat begins at 6:30 p.m. The program includes Beethoven’s Overture to The Creatures of Prometheus and Symphony No. 8, along with Shostakovich’s Cello Concerto No. 1, featuring cellist Annie Jacobs-Perkins. For tickets and information, visit binghamtonphilharmonic.org