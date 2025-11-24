A trio presents Folk Inspirations in Stamford, NY

The Friends of Music of Stamford will welcome three musicians from the Pegasus Orchestra for a program titled “Folk Inspirations” on Sunday, December 7, at 3 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church on Main Street.

Pegasus founder, music director, and pianist Karén Hakobyan says returning to Stamford has become something of a tradition. “We are truly grateful to be back in Stamford, which has almost become an annual artistic home for us,” he said. “The audience here is always so warm and enthusiastic, and it’s extra special for us to return.”

The concert explores global folk influences through works by Bartók, Khachaturian, Lutosławski, and others. “The program is really a journey around the world,” Hakobyan explained. “Even composers whose names might make you expect very contemporary music—like Lutosławski—are actually using folk melodies at the heart of their pieces. The unifying theme is the catchy folk tunes the audience will hear throughout the concert.”

Hakobyan noted that Pegasus has performed in Stamford several times, including a memorable appearance with his own 18-instrument arrangement of Rhapsody in Blue. “When I founded Pegasus, the idea was to bring the sound and spirit of a symphony hall into more intimate community spaces,” he said. “Stamford has been the perfect embodiment of that mission.” The ensemble is already planning a return next year with a larger chamber orchestra to mark both the 40th anniversary of the Friends of Music series and the 10th anniversary of Pegasus.

That mission—bringing symphonic sound into spaces that normally couldn’t host it—remains central to the group’s identity. “I do arrangements of large orchestral works for smaller forces so we can go to communities where you traditionally couldn’t fit an orchestra,” Hakobyan said. Pegasus also highlights its own musicians in a range of formats, from full orchestra to duos and trios, and recently launched an intimate performance initiative called Pegasus Private Salons.

Despite the group’s busy schedule, Pegasus is committed to community visits like this one. Hakobyan described the logistical challenge of shifting from their season-opening concert at Merkin Hall on December 5 to the more intimate trio program in Stamford just two days later. “Even though we go from large orchestra to chamber ensemble, some of the pieces on the December 7 program sound much bigger than a trio,” he noted.

The Friends of Music of Stamford, New York present “Folk Inspirations” on Sunday, December 7 at 3 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 96 Main Street, Stamford. Tickets and further information are available at friendsmusic.org.