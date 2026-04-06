A love worth risking everything: "La Traviata" comes to Tri-Cities Opera

On the latest edition of Arts in Depth on WSKG, host Bill Snyder spoke with stage director Patrick Hansen, soprano Victoria Cannizzo, and baritone Timothy Lefebvre about La Traviata—one of the most beloved works by Giuseppe Verdi—as it returns to the stage in Binghamton.

For those new to the opera, Hansen explains that the title translates to “the fallen woman,” referring to its central character, Violetta, a celebrated Parisian courtesan. “We are in Paris, and Violetta is a famous courtesan… this is a love story between Violetta and her young lover Alfredo,” he says. “They go off to the country together and have a beautiful life, but then Alfredo’s father intervenes and asks her to give up his son. That decision sets everything in motion.”

Hansen notes that the story has deep historical roots. Inspired by the life of Marie Duplessis and dramatized by Alexandre Dumas fils, the opera would have felt strikingly contemporary to its first audiences. “People in the theater kind of knew or knew of her,” he says, adding that the narrative continues to resonate through modern adaptations like Pretty Woman and Moulin Rouge.

Cannizzo, who sings the demanding role of Violetta, describes the part as a showcase of vocal and dramatic range. “If you’re singing with bel canto technique, all of these things are expected of you,” she says. “To me, this is just good singing.” She also finds the character deeply compelling: “It feels like one of the first truly modern female characters. She’s independent, educated, and influential… and when she takes the risk of falling in love, it requires so much hope on her part.”

Her connection to the opera runs deep. “This is actually the opera that convinced me I wanted to be an opera singer,” Cannizzo shares, recalling a formative experience seeing a production at the Metropolitan Opera. “I was taken by the story… and by how much dramatic truth the performers brought to it.”

Lefebvre, who portrays Germont, Alfredo’s father, highlights the emotional transformation at the heart of his role. “When I come on, I definitely have my mind made up… she has to leave Alfredo,” he says. “But then I discover who she really is, and my mind changes.” He points to Verdi’s skill in shaping this journey: “Verdi is a master of these father-daughter type scenes… it’s incredible how he captures that dramatic shift in the music.”

Hansen also emphasizes the importance of the opera’s supporting cast. “It’s populated by a lot of fun secondary characters who are vital to the show,” he explains. “They give life and depth to the world around Violetta and Alfredo… and help us understand the society they’re part of.”

Tri-Cities Opera will present La Traviata in a single performance on Saturday, April 18, at 3 p.m. at the Forum Theatre on Washington Street in downtown Binghamton. For more information, visit Tricitiesopera.com