Fairies, footwork, and fantasy: Ithaca Ballet’s "Cinderella" takes the stage

The Ithaca Ballet will present Cinderella, a full-length ballet by Sergei Prokofiev, in two performances this month, showcasing a beloved fairy tale with rich music, colorful choreography, and a few playful twists.

“It’s a big ballet,” said Cindy Reid, who has overseen the production’s evolution over decades. “It’s not quite as big as Sleeping Beauty or Swan Lake, but it’s almost as big—and it certainly has that gorgeous Prokofiev score, one of my very, very favorites. Three acts, fairies and counts and countesses and lords and ladies and ugly stepsisters—you’ve got the whole story.”

One distinctive feature of the Ithaca Ballet’s production is its casting of the stepsisters. “We do it in travesty, which means that the stepsisters are played by men,” Reid explained. “It makes them a little bit extra ugly—and a little funnier. We take after the Royal Ballet in that respect.”

The production has deep roots in the company’s history. Reid noted that the ballet began as a modest student recital in the 1960s. “Over the years, it’s evolved,” she said. “It got fuller and fuller and more full-length.” While some portions of Prokofiev’s score have been trimmed, she emphasized that the ballet still offers “a lot of great opportunities for solos” and ensemble dancing.

Among the highlights are the fairies in Act One. “Spring, Summer, Autumn, and Winter each bring gifts to Cinderella,” Reid said. “They each have a very beautiful variation—very technically challenging.” Act Two features lively court dances, while the climactic midnight scene delivers high drama. “When the clock strikes, Cinderella realizes she has to escape,” Reid said. “Each ‘bong’ of the clock drives the action forward—it’s very dramatic.”

The final act brings resolution, as the prince searches for the mysterious young woman who fits the glass slipper. “The prince and Cinderella are reunited, and they do another pas de deux,” Reid said. “Then it builds to the final, exciting conclusion.”

Reid also highlighted newly reworked choreography. “I did a new Act Three variation for Cinderella—it’s extremely difficult and quick,” she said. “And I re-choreographed the lords and ladies section in Act Two. It’s very exciting, with lifts and pirouettes. The music is so beautiful and inspiring.”

Performances of Cinderella will take place Saturday, April 18, at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the State Theatre of Ithaca. For more information, visit Ithaca Ballet or the State Theatre.