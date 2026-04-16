Opera Voices of a Bygone Era Come Alive in New Book Signing

On this week’s Arts in Depth on WSKG, host Bill Snyder spoke with author Tony Villecco about his new book Voices of Opera: 1950s to 1970s—Interviews with 22 Singers, a project that brings firsthand accounts from some of opera’s most significant mid-20th-century artists back into the spotlight.

Villecco explained that the book was the result of years of persistence and passion. “All together, it’s probably taken me close to 15 years to complete,” he said. “Some interviews were done by letter, some by phone and transcribed, others by email. It was really a laborious project—especially transcribing the tapes.”

The book features an impressive roster of singers, including Luigi Alva, Martina Arroyo, Fiorenza Cossotto, Justino Díaz, George Shirley, and many others. “We really have a big selection of major singers,” Villecco said. “These are big-name people with incredible stories.”

Among those stories, the experiences of George Shirley stand out. “He talks a lot about what it was like growing up Black in America and the challenges he faced,” Villecco noted. “When the Metropolitan Opera toured Atlanta, he wasn’t allowed to attend social events. Rudolf Bing said, ‘Fine—then we won’t return,’ and the company never went back. Shirley overcame tremendous hurdles and remained a humble, gracious artist.”

Villecco also found recurring themes in his conversations, particularly regarding changes in opera production. “Many of these singers were traditionalists,” he said. “They wanted to respect the composer’s time, the costumes, the whole thing. Some refused to participate in more avant-garde productions, and those who did often weren’t happy about it.”

The interviews also reveal surprising connections. “A lot of these singers either knew or worked with Maria Callas,” Villecco said. “There are some very enlightening perspectives on ‘La Divina.’ And they studied with or worked alongside figures like Leonard Bernstein and Rosa Ponselle. It really becomes a journey through operatic history.”

Part of Villecco’s mission was to preserve the legacy of singers who may not be widely remembered today. He pointed to artists like Helen Vanni and Mildred Miller as deserving renewed attention. “I don’t want them to be forgotten,” he said. “I want them to be remembered in the annals of opera.”

The book also touches on the realities of operatic life, including professional rivalries and institutional challenges. Villecco cited soprano Lucine Amara as particularly candid. “She spoke openly about her frustrations,” he said, describing how she felt overlooked despite being indispensable to the Metropolitan Opera. “She even successfully sued for age discrimination.”

Not every story made it into print. “There were some things singers told me that they didn’t want published,” Villecco added. “Out of respect, I left those out—even though they would have added some spice.”

Villecco also emphasized that proceeds from the book will support a local institution. “I’m giving my author proceeds to Tri-Cities Opera,” he said.

Tony Villecco will sign copies of Voices of Opera: 1950s to 1970s—Interviews with 22 Singers on April 25 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Barnes & Noble. More information is available here.

