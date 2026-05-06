A classic American drama takes the stage in Oneonta

Bigger Dreams Productions is presenting 12 Angry Men, with performances running May 15 through May 24 at the Foothills Performing Arts Center. Evening shows are scheduled for 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, with an additional Thursday performance on May 21, and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.

Director Brooke Tallman says the play’s long journey to the stage reflects both its enduring appeal and the company’s commitment to getting it right. “This play has really made the rounds before landing here,” Tallman said. “It’s one of those pieces that people think they know—but when you actually dig into it, there’s so much more nuance and tension to uncover.”

Cast member Rick Kumpon, who appears in the ensemble of jurors, emphasized the intensity of the experience for both actors and audience. “You’re watching twelve people in a room, but it never feels static,” Kumpon said. “The stakes keep rising, and every character has a moment where you understand what’s driving them.”

Tallman noted that the production leans into the humanity of the story rather than treating it as a simple courtroom drama. “At its core, it’s about how we listen—or don’t listen—to each other,” she said. “That’s what makes it feel just as relevant now as when it was written.”

Performances of 12 Angry Men run May 15–24 at the Foothills Performing Arts Center in Oneonta. For tickets and more information, visit biggerdreamsproductions.org