A Taiwanese Folktale becomes a musical adventure in a children’s opera ‘Tiny Finds the Mightiest’

A Taiwanese folktale about mice, a cat, and the search for the most powerful creature takes a musical turn in Tiny Finds the Mightiest, a children’s opera by composer and pianist Ü Lee. The production features local students, singers, and dancers in two performances in November.

Lee, who grew up in Taiwan, said she first encountered the story as a child. In the original tale, a mouse couple searches for the most powerful being to marry their daughter to, eventually discovering that mice themselves have their own strengths. Lee reimagined the story with a different message.

“I feel that women can be powerful on their own and anyone can be powerful on their own,” Lee said.

Her version follows three mice with different abilities: one is strong, another is fast, and the smallest, Tiny, has a beautiful singing voice. Along their journey, they encounter the sun, the wind, and a wall, each of which explains why another is more powerful.

The mice eventually devise a plan to protect themselves from a cat named Lord Meow. But when the cat escapes their trap and captures them, Tiny faces a difficult challenge. Rather than fight, Tiny asks permission to sing. The beautiful music moves the cat so deeply that he discovers a new love of singing.

Tiny agrees to give Lord Meow singing lessons, provided he releases the captured mice and promises never to bother them again. The result is a happy ending in which everyone joins in the music.

Lee said the production has been a journey, bringing together performers of different ages and backgrounds. Pearl Clifton plays Fast, Saphira Clifton portrays Tiny, and William Stafford, a Vestal High School District student, performs Strong. Lee will conduct and play piano while also singing the role of Fast. Elizabeth Duhr Ramirez sings the Tiniest part offstage.

Bill Snyder, host of WSKG’s Arts in Depth, takes on the roles of Lord Meow, the Sun, the Wind, and the Wall.

Lee is particularly proud of the young performers’ contributions behind the scenes. Students have created their own costumes, sets, and props with guidance from Amara. The production also includes dancers from local studio Dance Intentions, with co-founder and instructor Erin Wilcox serving as choreographer.

The dancing adds another dimension to the opera, including a scene in which Lord Meow dresses the mice he has captured as different characters.

For Lee, the production offers more than an entertaining story for children. Its characters discover that strength comes in many forms, and that music can accomplish what force cannot.

Tiny Finds the Mightiest will be performed at 3 p.m. Saturday, November 14, at St. John’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church Memorial Center in Johnson City, and at 3 p.m. Saturday, November 21, at Centenary Chenango Street United Methodist Church in Binghamton. More information is available at ut133.com/opera.