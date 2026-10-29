The Story Behind Peter Pan Takes Flight in "Finding Neverland"

SRO Productions will present Finding Neverland, the musical inspired by the story behind J.M. Barrie’s creation of Peter Pan, November 6 through 15 at the Schorr Family Firehouse Stage in Johnson City.

The musical follows Barrie as he struggles with writer’s block and eventually finds inspiration through his friendship with Sylvia Llewelyn Davies and her young sons. Their experiences help him imagine the magical world of Neverland.

Cast members Kaylea Lockwood and Scot Saggiomo recently joined WSKG’s Arts in Depth to discuss the production. Lockwood plays Elliot, the stage manager and right-hand man to theater producer Charles Frohman. Saggiomo plays Mr. Henshaw, an actor in Barrie’s theatrical company who favors a more traditional approach to the stage.

Saggiomo says one of the central conflicts involves persuading adults to embrace their imaginations and rediscover the joy of performing.

“One of the biggest problems I would say is convincing adults to embrace their imagination and to shed everything they think theater should be,” Saggiomo said. He explained that Barrie must persuade the company’s Shakespearean actors to remember “what brought them to theater, which is to play with your friends on stage and have fun and not take things so seriously.”

Although the story takes creative liberties with historical events, Lockwood said it remains rooted in reality. Barrie’s friendship with Sylvia and her children gradually inspires the fantastical world that becomes Peter Pan.

Lockwood said adapting the story for the stage presents challenges, particularly when recreating memorable moments from the film and Broadway productions. However, she believes the musical succeeds in capturing the emotional heart of the story.

“I think the show makes it really easy to capture the emotion of each of those moments,” Lockwood said. “I think it really translates the heart of the story very, very well.”

Saggiomo praised the cast, including leads Josh Smith as J.M. Barrie and Jenny Gac as Sylvia Llewelyn Davies. He said the production’s emotional impact extends beyond the audience to the performers themselves.

“Even us seeing it, I look around at my castmates and they are in tears with how moved they are by the heart of this show,” he said.

He added that working alongside children helps bring the production’s themes of imagination and play to life. The cast also includes experienced local performers, including some returning to the stage after several years away.

Finding Neverland runs November 6 through 15, with Friday and Saturday performances at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. at the Schorr Family Firehouse Stage, at the corner of Corliss and Willow streets in Johnson City, across from the Binghamton University Pharmacy School. For tickets and additional information, visit sroproductionsonline.com.