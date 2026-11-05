Tessa Lark, Edgar Meyer and Joshua Roman Explore Classical Music’s Changing Landscape

Cellist Joshua Roman believes classical music has always been changing—and that understanding how art affects the human brain may help us appreciate its importance in our lives. In an interview with WSKG’s Bill Snyder, Roman discussed both his upcoming concert in Corning and his growing interest in neuroarts, the study of how art affects human beings.

Roman will perform with violinist Tessa Lark and double bassist Edgar Meyer in a concert presented by Corning Civic Music. The unusual combination of instruments offers a chance to hear familiar music in new ways, along with original compositions by Meyer.

The program includes a Bach sonata that Roman says was originally written in a version for three instruments, although it is more commonly heard with cello and keyboard. The remainder of the program features two trios Meyer composed in the 1980s, along with a newer work inspired by the personalities and musical chemistry of the three performers.

Roman says the ensemble has developed a special connection since first working together a little more than five years ago.

“There’s a vibe, there’s a thing with this group that’s almost magic,” he said.

The collaboration also reflects Roman’s broad view of classical music. Asked how the genre should be defined today, given the varied musical interests of the three performers, he pointed out that composers of earlier centuries frequently performed and wrote music for themselves and their colleagues.

“Traditions aren’t static,” Roman said. “And that tradition of classical music is not the same from century to century.”

He believes the genre’s ability to incorporate different influences is part of what has kept it alive.

“Classical music has always been changing,” he said. “The fact that people bring different influences into it is one of the things that have proved over and over again that the form itself is interesting and sustainable.”

But Roman’s interests extend beyond performing and composing. He is also involved in neuroarts, an emerging field examining the relationship between art, the brain and human well-being.

Roman describes neuroarts as a way of looking scientifically at something people have long understood intuitively: that art matters in our lives and affects the way we experience the world.

“It’s really just, I think it’s an effort to create community around the idea that we can and should explore why art is in our lives,” he said.

Although popular interest in music’s effects on the brain has sometimes led to exaggerated claims—Roman cited the famous “Baby Mozart” phenomenon—he believes the underlying questions deserve serious attention.

He sees neuroarts as an opportunity to bring artists, scientists and audiences together to explore the biological and social effects of artistic experiences.

The Corning Civic Music Association presents violinist Tessa Lark, double bassist Edgar Meyer and cellist Joshua Roman on Thursday, November 12, at 7:30 p.m. in the auditorium of the Corning Museum of Glass. More information is available at corningcivicmusic.org.