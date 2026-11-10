Time for Three brings its musical freedom to Cornell

The musical boundaries between classical, improvisation and contemporary music will be explored when the ensemble Time for Three joins the Cornell Symphony Orchestra for a special concert Saturday, November 21st. The performance will feature the orchestra, conducted by Gabriela Gomez Estevez, alongside the three-member ensemble, which has built an international reputation for its energetic and unconventional approach to music.

Nick Kendall, violinist and one of the group's founding members, says the Cornell performance will be particularly meaningful because it gives Time for Three an opportunity to work directly with young musicians. The first half of the concert will feature a concerto written for the ensemble by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Kevin Puts. Time for Three recorded the work with the Philadelphia Orchestra, and the recording earned two Grammy Awards.

Kendall says the group has performed the concerto more than 100 times around the world, but performing it with a university orchestra offers something special. He says the musicians take seriously their opportunity to interact with students who are finding their way into music and the arts.

The second half of the concert will feature Time for Three on its own, performing original instrumental works, music with a singer-songwriter influence, and perhaps a few familiar covers. Kendall describes it as a chance for audiences to discover another side of the group's creativity.

For listeners unfamiliar with Time for Three's sound, Kendall recalled a comment from a high school student who recently described their music as "freedom and power." He says that description captured something essential about the ensemble.

The three musicians bring extensive classical training to their performances, but combine it with improvisation and influences from a wide variety of musical styles. Kendall describes their approach as "dynamic freedom coming from discipline." He adds that the musicians are deeply committed to what they do, but that commitment comes with a spirit of generosity and enjoyment. Their goal, he says, is to make audiences feel as though they've been welcomed into the musicians' living room, even when they're sitting in a concert hall.

Time for Three began nearly 25 years ago, growing out of friendships formed at the Curtis Institute of Music. Kendall says the group's current configuration, with violinist Charles Yang and bassist Ranaan Meyer, has been together for 11 years. Beyond performing, the musicians see education and community-building as central to their mission. Kendall says they hope their music can bring together people from all walks of life through a shared experience of connection and creativity.

Time for Three performs with the Cornell Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Gabriela Gomez Estevez, Saturday, November 21st at 3 p.m. in Bailey Hall on the Cornell University campus in Ithaca. For tickets and additional information, visit Cornell Concert Series.