Orchestra and Chorus of the Southern Finger Lakes invite audiences to join in holiday traditions

The Orchestra and Chorus of the Southern Finger Lakes are putting a new twist on their annual holiday concert this year, inviting audiences to join the performers in a series of musical sing-alongs.

“Timeless Traditions” takes place Saturday, December 12th, at 3 p.m. at the Clemens Center in Elmira. Music director Toshiyuki Shimada says the program will include both traditional Christmas carols and familiar popular holiday favorites.

“This time we have included some pop sing-along,” Shimada says. “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town,” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “Silver Bells” and “White Christmas” are among the selections, giving audience members a chance to sing along with the orchestra.

The program will also feature orchestral selections including Carmen Dragon's arrangement of “O Tannenbaum,” music from Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker, Ralph Vaughan Williams' Fantasia on Greensleeves, and Leroy Anderson's traditional concert closer, “Sleigh Ride.”

There will also be a world premiere: a new work for Hanukkah by composer Avner Finberg, a former member of the orchestra's violin section. Shimada says he first discovered Finberg's composing talents about seven years ago, when the violinist approached him with some of his original music.

After hearing several works with Jewish and Hebrew themes, Shimada asked Finberg to write something for Hanukkah. The orchestra enjoyed the result so much that it commissioned another new piece for this year's concert.

The Chorus of the Southern Finger Lakes will have a prominent role as well, performing several works by contemporary British composer John Rutter, including “Angel's Carol,” “What Sweeter Music” and “Jesus Child.” The singers will also join in the “Hallelujah” Chorus from Handel's Messiah and participate in the audience sing-alongs.

Shimada says the chorus has been gradually rebuilding its membership since the pandemic, and he's particularly pleased with this year's program. Rutter, he notes, is among his favorite composers to program for the group.

The concert also offers an incentive for younger listeners: children and students under 18 are admitted free when accompanied by an adult. Shimada says the orchestra has been delighted to see more young people attending its performances, from grade-school children to high school students.

“Timeless Traditions,” the annual holiday concert of the Orchestra and Chorus of the Southern Finger Lakes, takes place Saturday, December 12th, at 3 p.m. at the Clemens Center in Elmira. Tickets and additional information are available at osfl.org.