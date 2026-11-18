Christmas music may conjure images of Dickens, plum pudding and old-fashioned English traditions, but many of the familiar carols people sing today have histories stretching back centuries. The Southern Tier Singers’ Collective is exploring that musical history in its upcoming concert, Elizabethan Carols, featuring music from the Middle Ages through the Renaissance and into modern times.

Music director William Culverhouse says the program grew out of an interest in the English traditions that have come to define Christmas music.

“We were struck by how much sort of English-centric nostalgia there is in our culture about Christmas music specifically,” Culverhouse said. “A lot of it traces back to England and we have all of these images of Plum Pudding and Charles Dickens and all of these things that are very English.”

The singers discovered that many familiar Christmas traditions and songs became popular around the end of the Renaissance and the beginning of the Baroque era, roughly the time of Shakespeare and Queen Elizabeth. The concert will include music from before that period, works from the Elizabethan era, and pieces that trace the tradition forward to the present day.

Listeners will recognize familiar carols including Ding Dong Merrily on High, In Dulci Jubilo, The Coventry Carol, The Holly and the Ivy, and I Saw Three Ships.

Culverhouse says The Coventry Carol is probably the oldest piece on the program, dating back to the Middle Ages. Its sound retains some of the qualities of its early origins.

“People think of the Coventry Carol and it's a very sort of sparse, ancient kind of sound with the bye-bye lule,” he said. “The cadences of the phrases end on these sort of spare open fifths and the intertwined verses are often with reduced voicings. So that one has a particularly medieval sound to it.”

The program will also feature music whose origins predate Elizabethan England but became popular during that period, including In Dulci Jubilo and A Great and Mighty Wonder. Some of these works evolved over time as English texts and musical traditions were incorporated into earlier European compositions.

Culverhouse is particularly interested in a musical tradition known as macaronic music, in which a piece combines more than one language. In Dulci Jubilo, for example, originally mixes Latin and German, a practice that helped make religious music accessible to people who knew some Latin phrases but were not fluent in the language.

“A lot of these macaronic pieces arose because the general populace of Germany in particular knew some Latin phrases, but they didn't really speak Latin or read Latin all that much,” Culverhouse explained. “And a lot of the Latin phrases that they knew had come down to them through songs that were passed down orally from generation to generation.”

The concert will also bring some decidedly modern sounds to traditional Christmas melodies. The ensemble will perform contemporary arrangements of O Come, All Ye Faithful, O Christmas Tree, and Silent Night, including a vocal jazz arrangement of the latter.

Culverhouse says the concert features a group of about eight singers performing traditional repertoire with contemporary touches, rather than a full program of modern Christmas music.

The Southern Tier Singers’ Collective presents Elizabethan Carols, Sunday, December 6, at 3 p.m. in the beautifully decorated Phelps Mansion Museum, which provides a particularly fitting setting for the concert, which will take place in the ballroom of the museum, 191 Court Street in Binghamton, next to the Broome County Public Library. More information is available at southerntiersingers.org.