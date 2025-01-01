Shattering the Myths About Suicide is a seven-part video series that shares personal testimonies of loss and addresses some of the most common misunderstandings about mental health and suicide.
Through heartfelt interviews with suicide loss survivors, educators, and local experts, it amplifies lived experiences and encourages open, honest conversations to foster understanding and hope. You can watch all seven episodes below.
Shattering the Myths About Suicide Eps. 1-4
Diane shares her story and discusses how shame can impact mental health.
Diane shares another story about the importance of asking for help.
Is physical health or mental health more important?
Maggie opens up about her lived mental health experience.
Shattering the Myths About Suicide Eps. 5-7
Rachael shares her story of loss.
Experts discuss the most effective language to use around sensitive topics.
Jennifer shares her story and opens up about her experience with depression.
This project is funded in part by a grant from the New York State Department of Education. Explore additional grant-funded projects here.
ADDITIONAL RESOURCES
988 is a direct connection to compassionate and accessible care.
When you call, text, or chat 988 you are connected to trained counselors that are part of the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline network.
