Shattering the Myths About Suicide is a seven-part video series that shares personal testimonies of loss and addresses some of the most common misunderstandings about mental health and suicide.

Through heartfelt interviews with suicide loss survivors, educators, and local experts, it amplifies lived experiences and encourages open, honest conversations to foster understanding and hope. You can watch all seven episodes below.

Shattering the Myths About Suicide Eps. 1-4
Shattering the Myths About Suicide
Shame and Mental Health
Diane shares her story and discusses how shame can impact mental health.
Episode: S1 E1 | 7:42
Shattering the Myths About Suicide
Asking For Help
Diane shares another story about the importance of asking for help.
Episode: S1 E2 | 4:46
Shattering the Myths About Suicide
Physical Health vs Mental Health
Is physical health or mental health more important?
Episode: S1 E3 | 3:37
Shattering the Myths About Suicide
Maggie's Story
Maggie opens up about her lived mental health experience.
Episode: S1 E4 | 5:47
Shattering the Myths About Suicide Eps. 5-7
Shattering the Myths About Suicide
Rachael's Story
Rachael shares her story of loss.
Episode: S1 E5 | 6:35
Shattering the Myths About Suicide
Suicide Prevention Messaging
Experts discuss the most effective language to use around sensitive topics.
Episode: S1 E6 | 5:07
Shattering the Myths About Suicide
Jennifer's Story
Jennifer shares her story and opens up about her experience with depression.
Episode: S1 E7 | 8:25

This project is funded in part by a grant from the New York State Department of Education. Explore additional grant-funded projects here.

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES

We Hear You
988 is a direct connection to compassionate and accessible care.

When you call, text, or chat 988 you are connected to trained counselors that are part of the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline network.

988 is more than just a number. It is a direct connection to compassionate and accessible care. Find materials to spread the word about 988

