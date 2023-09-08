© 2023 WSKG

NY State Special Report: Overdose Epidemic | Aging Together| Student Mental Health

Thanks to special funding set aside in the state budget, public media broadcasters in New York have come together to raise awareness about specific issues that impact our communities throughout the state. People can access thousands of hours of content through broadcast or on-demand content that provides resources and information about the opioid and overdose epidemic, aging and senior isolation, and teen mental health.

Student Mental Health Matters: A Toolkit for Educators Launches on PBS LearningMedia
Teachers are called upon to address student mental health issues now more than ever. This collection is designed to equip educators, school staff, and school mental health professionals with critical knowledge and strategies needed to support the mental well-being of their students.

STUDENT MENTAL HEALTH

A student at Vestal High School chalks an inspirational message on the sidewalk outside the school as part of a mental health activity last fall.
  1. Report: Remote learning may have helped curb some youth suicides
  2. Southern Tier health officials wait to see how 988 mental health hotline unfolds
  3. Cornell Students Pleased With Changes in Mental Health Services
  4. Cornell Graduate Students Say Their University Has A Mental Health Crisis
Creative Moments
As part of the NYSED Aging Together project, WSKG partnered with Christina Muscatello from Memory Maker, an arts, culture, and advocacy program for people with memory loss in the Southern Tier, and graduate students from the Binghamton University School of Vocal Performance, to create a series of videos that encourage participation in creative aging exercises. Follow along with our instructors to engage your mind, body and spirit.
AGING TOGETHER IN NY
Intuition Robotics
/
News
New York matches AI robots to isolated seniors, but ElliQ isn’t one-size-fits-all
Eda Uzunlar
The state Office for the Aging distributed over 800 AI robots to isolated seniors. Initial reports of the pilot program to reduce loneliness in aging residents show overwhelmingly positive results, but experts warn against over relying on technology.
Welcome to New York sign (file)
Pat Bradley
/
WAMC
News
Officials hold town hall in Plattsburgh on draft New York State Master Plan on Aging
Pat Bradley
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (Payne Horning/WRVO News)
News
Gillibrand pushes for bill that would help older workers sue over age discrimination
Phoebe Taylor-Vuolo, Report for America corps member
OVERDOSE EPIDEMIC
Health officials say the funding will go towards more thorough data collection, as well as harm reduction and overdose prevention efforts.
Phoebe Taylor-Vuolo
/
WSKG
News
Broome County awarded $4.5 million in CDC grant funding to address overdose epidemic
Phoebe Taylor-Vuolo, Report for America corps member
Broome County was one of 40 health departments across the country to receive the funding. It was the only health department in New York state to get the grant outside of New York City.
Broome County is set to receive over $8 million in opioid settlement money over the next several years.
Phoebe Taylor-Vuolo
/
WSKG
News
Broome County will distribute first round of opioid settlement funds
Phoebe Taylor-Vuolo, Report for America corps member
After a long public hearing over the proposed warming center, the Binghamton Planning Commission decided to table a vote on the project.
Phoebe Taylor-Vuolo
/
WSKG
News
Binghamton Planning Commission undecided on proposed 'warming shelter' after local pushback
Phoebe Taylor-Vuolo, Report for America corps member

NYS Public Media Special Report: Covid-19 and the Overdose Epidemic
New York State Public Media Special Report: 'COVID-19 and the Overdose Epidemic'

At 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, WXXI hosts a statewide discussion on how the pandemic and the response have exacerbated New York's overdose epidemic.

OVERDOSE EPIDEMIC IN THE SOUTHERN TIER

In this three part series, Angela Sullivan from Alcohol & Drug Council of Tompkins County talks about prevention.

Watch Part 1
Watch Part 2
Watch Part 3