NY State Special Report: Overdose Epidemic | Aging Together| Student Mental Health

Thanks to special funding set aside in the state budget, public media broadcasters in New York have come together to raise awareness about specific issues that impact our communities throughout the state. People can access thousands of hours of content through broadcast or on-demand content that provides resources and information about the opioid and overdose epidemic, aging and senior isolation, and teen mental health.
Teachers are called upon to address student mental health issues now more than ever. This collection is designed to equip educators, school staff, and school mental health professionals with critical knowledge and strategies needed to support the mental well-being of their students.
STUDENT MENTAL HEALTH
As part of the NYSED Aging Together project, WSKG partnered with Christina Muscatello from Memory Maker, an arts, culture, and advocacy program for people with memory loss in the Southern Tier, and graduate students from the Binghamton University School of Vocal Performance, to create a series of videos that encourage participation in creative aging exercises. Follow along with our instructors to engage your mind, body and spirit.
AGING TOGETHER IN NY
The state Office for the Aging distributed over 800 AI robots to isolated seniors. Initial reports of the pilot program to reduce loneliness in aging residents show overwhelmingly positive results, but experts warn against over relying on technology.
OVERDOSE EPIDEMIC
Broome County was one of 40 health departments across the country to receive the funding. It was the only health department in New York state to get the grant outside of New York City.
NYS Public Media Special Report: Covid-19 and the Overdose Epidemic
At 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, WXXI hosts a statewide discussion on how the pandemic and the response have exacerbated New York's overdose epidemic.
OVERDOSE EPIDEMIC IN THE SOUTHERN TIER
In this three part series, Angela Sullivan from Alcohol & Drug Council of Tompkins County talks about prevention.