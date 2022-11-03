sexual harassment

-
The settlement is tied to a 2021 incident at Jennie F. Snapp Middle School. A Broome County Supreme Court judge approved the settlement earlier this month.
-
The ban comes after a spate of alleged sexual assaults and druggings linked to three of the university’s fraternity houses.
-
“It would be an act of insanity to touch a woman's breast and make myself vulnerable to a woman for such an accusation.”
-
Now a private citizen, Andrew Cuomo continues to deny that he ever touched anyone inappropriately.
-
“(The state attorney general) had a motive to draw every possible inference against the governor, who was a political rival.”
-
“I believe that we will need mask mandates for children to go back to schools. And that will have to be universal, it will be statewide.”
-
"The attorney general's report was designed to be a political firecracker on an explosive topic."
-
Gov. Andrew Cuomo's 10 years in control of the New York governor's office comes to a close today.
-
The Assembly dropped the probe on Friday after advice from attorneys that it wouldn’t be legal to impeach Cuomo after he’s left office
-
“I’ve been in this business long enough to know that it’s not in the purview of the New York State governor to dictate to the New York State Assembly."