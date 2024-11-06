Disabilities Beat: Post-election anxiety? You're not alone

Description: A recent report from the American Psychological Association showed that 77% of people surveyed reported the future of our nation as being a significant source of stress for them. If you are feeling overwhelmed, anxious, or depressed post-election day, it’s not something you have to go through alone. Recently WBFO's Emyle Watkins spoke with Kevin Smith from Mental Health Peer Connection about what resources exist if you’re struggling during this time of change.

This episode talks about difficult mental health experiences, and if you are going through a hard time, you can call 988 or text SAVE to 741741 to get support.

Disabilities Beat: Post-election anxiety full interview with Kevin Smith Listen • 9:55

Emyle Watkins: To kick things off, can you just briefly share what Mental Health Peer Connection is, and what you do there?

Kevin Smith: Mental Health Peer Connection is a peer-led organization that provides services for individuals of experience in mental health and/or substance use disorder. I am currently the Director of Mental Health Peer Connection, so my job is to oversee programs and services to make sure that we're effectively meeting the needs of the community.

Emyle Watkins: And I know a recent report from the American Psychological Association showed that 77% of people surveyed reported that the future of our nation is a significant source of stress for them. I'm wondering, from talking with community members leading up to the election, what are you hearing from people? What are some things that seem to be normal for people to feel right now?

Kevin Smith: Yeah, we definitely have to acknowledge that the impact of political stress is a real thing. And even though a lot of individuals come through our doors and what brought them here may not be directly related to what's going on in our political climate, it's always like an onion. As we get to peeling back those layers of the things they need and the things that's bothering them, it's a part of it. We talk to people, and they're acknowledging that. The fact that we live in an age of information, we're constantly taking it in from one place or another. Whether it's TV, radio, phone calls, there's signs everywhere. People are talking about the fact that people are knocking on their doors to promote one political stance or another. And we just try to help people acknowledge that even though there is a such thing as, I guess, a healthy level of participation that's beneficial to us, it's like you just said, science is showing that politics can, and does, negatively impact our physical and mental health.

Emyle Watkins: And are there certain populations who might be dealing with increased mental health symptoms after a major event like the election? For instance, I'm wondering, should I be checking on loved ones who might be recovering from addiction, for example?

Kevin Smith: I definitely think we should check in on our loved ones who may have some other co-occurring conditions that's going on that also may be impacting them as a result of what's going on in our political climate. Even though we're seeing a host of individuals, as far as gender, race, or age, that are impacted by this, it seems like we're seeing a lot of young people who are politically engaged, or new to what's going on in the country and just trying to find their way. And they're struggling with it. And specifically if, like I said, they have the mental health or substance use going on already. Politics, I remember a time when people assumed that this was something that just affected us every four years. But more and more, just based on the conversations we're having with people, we're seeing that it's seeping into our everyday life and people need support.

Emyle Watkins: And coping with stress, especially when it comes from something that you may not feel like you have a lot of control over, such as the outcome of an election, that can be really hard. And I feel like some people may not know when to reach out for help, or they might feel nervous about reaching out. What is your advice to them? At what point do you think people should reach out for help?

Kevin Smith: Oh yes, definitely, coping strategies is really important. And we have to acknowledge the way it makes us feel because, a lot of times, we don't take the time to acknowledge that stuff. I think about my own personal life. I remember I would leave out of work, I would go home, I would catch the five o'clock news, and then I would catch the 6:00, and the nightly news. And I wasn't really paying attention to how that was making me feel and how it was affecting my mental health. So we need to foster positive social connections. And we need to be around people that can help us deal with some of that stuff.

I think about some of the conversations our staff has had with people, and they're talking about how the most recent, "Turn on the TV," there's assassination attempts, there's candidate change. There's drama with all the debates. And there's legal battles affecting our mental health, depending on your level of engagement. So it's always helpful to know what resources that are out there. And some of the ones that we try to link people with because, even though we provide those services here, we're a peer-led organization, so we're all about choice. So we don't always just talk about the resources that we have.

So we promote 211 because that's always an option and a good resource to connect with the local community resources. There's also the 988 crisis line to help meet your mental health needs. Like we talked about some of the substance use stuff that's going on with folks, we do have a hotline that you can call 24 hours. It's (716) 836-2726. And last but not least, we also have our Renewal Center, which is a crisis diversion center specific to helping people meet their needs related to mental health, or whatever they deem is a crisis for them. And you can call them at (716) 245-4200.

Emyle Watkins: And we'll make sure to list and link all of these resources on our website at wbfo.org if anyone didn't catch those numbers but wants them. Talk to me a little bit more about crisis. What is available if someone feels like they are in a crisis? This is a moment they can't handle, they can't be alone, what are you able to do for them at the Renewal Center?

Kevin Smith: The good thing about the Renewal Center is, one, it's a one-of-a-kind resource. It's literally made up like a living room. You can actually go in, you can meet with a peer support specialist to talk about a crisis as you define it. Because what may be, or rise to the level of crisis for me, might not necessarily be the same for other individuals. So the important thing is, it's a crisis as you define it. You come in, like I said, you can meet with a peer support specialist if you just need somebody to talk to. Or if you need other resources, they can help you link with that because it's part of a multidisciplinary team, our peers. We also have a registered nurse. The registered nurse, you can meet with the nurse, and she'll address the psychiatric issues with a psychiatric assessment. And you could just be there to talk to people, to get out of the situation that you're in immediately. And, hopefully, develop some coping skills that'll help you to work on whatever it is that's causing you these elevated levels of stress.

I did give out the number. Like I said, you can call over the phone, but if talking over the phone isn't helpful to you, we have transportation where they'll send transportation to pick you up and actually bring you into the center for some of that one-on-one, face-to-face supports that you may need.

Emyle Watkins: And is that all free of cost?

Kevin Smith: It's all free of cost. We actually run 365 days a year from 12 P.M. to 12 A.M. There's no cost associated with it. It's a totally free service. And like I said, it's one of a kind. It's actually located in the Kirsten Vincent Respite & Recovery Center, located at 111 Maple Street, which is at the foot of the medical corridor. And it's a collaboration between three agencies. So even though you have our peer support specialists and our registered nurses at the Renewal Center, also at the same location as Spectrum Health & Human Services, and also our third partner, Recovery Options Made Easy. So there's three organizations that got together to provide and meet the needs of the community when people need help, specifically to their mental and physical health.

Emyle Watkins: And what would your advice be, or what resources would you recommend to someone who maybe doesn't feel they're in crisis, but they're feeling a lot of really heavy feelings? They feel like they definitely need someone to talk to soon, or they feel like they could benefit from being in community with other people who are going through something similar.

Kevin Smith: Yes. The good thing about it is, I can't stress it enough, it's a crisis as you define. And even though we talk so much about crises, it's not just about crises. Sometimes, it's about addressing those issues and those feelings before it rise to the level of crises. So sometimes, it may just be the fact that you're not feeling the way you normally feel. You're not feeling good. You have some things going on, and some feelings that you need some assistance with processing. You can call that number then, and somebody will talk to you and help you work through that stuff. Or they'll be able to provide you with information or referral to hopefully get the help that you need. So we encourage anybody who are going through with some things, or dealing with some heavy feelings that they might not be used to, to reach out and hopefully get the help that you need.

Emyle Watkins: And, lastly, what would you say to someone who is feeling those really heavy, difficult feelings right now after the election?

Kevin Smith: I would say, first and foremost, that you're not alone. These are unprecedented times. These feelings are feelings that a lot of us are going through. And because you're not alone, it's important that we don't just make it something that, do you know what I mean, that we're just going through. There are other people going through it. There's help available out there for us. And you don't have to bear that burden on your own.

