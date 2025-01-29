© 2025 WSKG

Disabilities Beat: CDPAP users timid about transition to PPL for personal care

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Emyle Watkins
Published January 29, 2025 at 6:00 AM EST
Healthcare worker assisting a person in a wheelchair with food preparation in a kitchen; the two are smiling and engaged in the activity, surrounded by cooking utensils and ingredients.
RealPeopleGroup/Getty Images
/
E+
A stock photo of a healthcare worker assisting a person in a wheelchair with food preparation in a kitchen; the two are smiling and engaged in the activity, surrounded by cooking utensils and ingredients.

New York State has begun the process of moving hundreds of thousands of consumers and their personal care aides from the hundreds of organizations that currently run the consumer directed personal assistance program, or CDPAP, to only one company, PPL, by April 1st. On today's episode, we hear from consumers who are concerned with the speed and transparency of the transition.

New York Public News Network
Emyle Watkins
Emyle Watkins is an investigative journalist covering disability for WBFO.
