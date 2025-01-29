Disabilities Beat: CDPAP users timid about transition to PPL for personal care

New York State has begun the process of moving hundreds of thousands of consumers and their personal care aides from the hundreds of organizations that currently run the consumer directed personal assistance program, or CDPAP, to only one company, PPL, by April 1st. On today's episode, we hear from consumers who are concerned with the speed and transparency of the transition.

TRANSCRIPT

A transcript is currently processing and will be added to this story as soon as it is available.

