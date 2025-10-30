© 2025 WSKG

Schumer, Gillibrand call for SNAP funding to be released

WXXI News | By Alex Crichton
Published October 30, 2025 at 2:55 PM EDT
U.S. Sens. Chuck Schumer, left, and Kirsten Gillibrand are seen in these file photos

U.S. senators representing New York are demanding the Trump administration fund SNAP benefits during the ongoing government shutdown.

Democrats Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand joined forces on Thursday as benefits for nearly 3 million New Yorkers are just days away from expiring.

They’re calling on the Trump administration and Republicans to bring a bill to the floor that would fund SNAP and WIC, the Women, Infants and Children program.

"Put the bill on the floor for a full vote," Schumer said. "It will pass. It will pass in a minute."

Both say the Keep SNAP and WIC Funded Act of 2025 would keep SNAP benefits coming to millions of Americans during the shutdown.

Democrats have also called on the Trump administration to release contingency funding to ensure uninterrupted SNAP payments, but it has declined to do so.

"Despite having billions of dollars in emergency funding ready and available to pay for SNAP, the Trump administration is refusing to use those resources,” Gillibrand said.
Alex Crichton
Alex Crichton is host of All Things Considered on WXXI-FM 105.9/AM 1370.
