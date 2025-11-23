© 2025 WSKG

Please send correspondence to:
601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Iranian-Canadian filmmaker Alireza Khatami discusses his new movie 'The Things You Kill'

By Ayesha Rascoe,
Ryan BenkD. Parvaz
Published November 23, 2025 at 8:08 AM EST

NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks to Iranian-Canadian filmmaker Alireza Khatami about his new movie, "The Things You Kill."

Copyright 2025 NPR
Ayesha Rascoe
Ayesha Rascoe is the host of Weekend Edition Sunday and the Saturday episodes of Up First. As host of the morning news magazine, she interviews news makers, entertainers, politicians and more about the stories that everyone is talking about or that everyone should be talking about.
Ryan Benk
D. Parvaz
D. Parvaz is an editor at Weekend Edition. Prior to joining NPR, she worked at several news organizations covering wildfires, riots, earthquakes, a nuclear meltdown, elections, political upheaval and refugee crises in several countries.