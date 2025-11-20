‘Storm clouds on the horizon’—Steuben County proposes $277 million budget, nearly 2 percent tax levy increase

Steuben County proposed a $277 million dollar budget with a nearly two percent tax levy increase for 2026 at the budget presentation Nov. 14.

The proposed budget will increase spending by approximately $17 million next year.

Major drivers of the budget include public safety, personnel costs, infrastructure and social services.

The largest increase is approximately $5 million dollars related to social services, which consist of senior and veterans programs as well as Medicaid and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program ( SNAP ) benefits.

Medicaid accounts for $20 million in expenditures for the county.

Steuben County Legislature Chair Kelly Fitzpatrick said the county was able to keep property taxes below the state tax cap, but she is concerned about federal and state programs.

“We have a lot of constituents that take advantage of various programs that are offered, namely SNAP and HEAP,” said Fitzpatrick. “And a lot of those families, they're working families. The bills are just too expensive and they can't afford to put good food on the table.“

New York State fully funded SNAP benefits after the end of a 43-day government shutdown—the longest in U.S. history. However, the fate of SNAP recipients who face new work requirements as of Nov. 1 is unknown for the county.

According to the budget presentation document, the county is “anticipating significant budgetary and operational pressure in 2026 and beyond due to federal cuts and pending state response.”

Steuben County expects a loss of up to $5 million in SNAP administration funds between 2026 and 2027.

Four hundred million dollars in federal funding for the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) in New York state is on hold by the Trump administration.

Steuben County officials said federal and state aid represented most of the county's revenue. The federal legislation and the state's response both pose immediate and long-term threats to mandated services.

There are “storm clouds on the horizon due to federal actions and the anticipated response of the state,” according to county officials.

Fitzpatrick said the county is confident it will receive funding it has budgeted through 2026 but may have to subsidize local organizations to keep necessary programming afloat.

“Very concerned about some of our other organizations, like museums and such,” said Fitzpatrick. “Some of the organizations have come to us for funding, and we have assisted them with that funding.”

Fitzpatrick continued: “Southern Tier Central is one of the organizations that we have committed to and committed more funds to, because their grant funding has been cut and they are like a middleman on some of those projects. They facilitate infrastructure projects. They've been doing the floodplain recertification. We need to keep that organization moving.“

One hundred million dollars of the county’s budget is for personnel costs, including competitive market rate pay, retirement benefits and health insurance. There are 933 staff positions in the county with 40 percent of those positions vacant.

The county projects $41 million in tax revenue in 2026. This is a three percent increase year-to-date.

A public hearing on the 2026 county budget is slated for Monday, Nov. 24 at 11:30 a.m. in the legislative chambers in Bath.