A Love That Won’t Let Go: "Fool for Love" at Know Theatre

Know Theatre of Binghamton is bringing the emotional intensity of Fool for Love to the stage this April, with cast members Adam Holley and Amelia Rose describing a production that dives deep into love, trauma, and human vulnerability.The play, written by Sam Shepard, centers on Eddie and May, a couple locked in a volatile, deeply intertwined relationship. Set in a rundown motel on the edge of the Mojave Desert, the story explores what Amelia Rose calls “raw, salt-of-the-earth people” rather than idealized figures. “They have a long history… it’s on again, off again, and it runs very hot—sometimes volatile—but there’s a lot of love there too,” she said. “There’s also a traumatic event that bonds them even closer.”For May, that bond comes with a longing for stability. “She wants to be able to depend on Eddie,” Rose explained. “And he has not shown thus far that he is capable of that. He has a habit of running away and then showing back up again. She’s really craving stability.”Adam Holley, who plays Eddie, describes his character as someone fundamentally unable to stay put. “I liken him to a wild horse who can’t stand the pen,” Holley said. “As much as he loves May and wants to take care of her, he just can’t stay grounded. He’s also running from very traumatic things in his past… and he has very little impulse control. He’s passionate, wild—hard to settle down.”The play introduces two additional characters who help unravel the mystery of Eddie and May’s relationship. Martin, played by Eric Fernandez, arrives for a date with May and becomes a kind of audience surrogate. “He’s there to listen and figure out what’s happening between them,” Rose noted. Meanwhile, Tim Gleason portrays the enigmatic Old Man, a silent observer whose presence raises questions that are gradually answered as the story unfolds.Both actors point to Shepard’s personal experiences as a likely source of inspiration. “I think a lot of the emotional texture came from a difficult relationship he was going through,” Holley said. Rose added that Shepard’s nomadic upbringing also plays a role: “He grew up bouncing between motels, and that sense of loneliness and the desert landscape shows up not just here, but in many of his plays.”Bringing these characters to life has required a high degree of emotional openness from the cast. “They’re so raw, so broken,” Rose said. “That level of vulnerability has been one of the biggest challenges.” Holley agreed, noting that Eddie’s outward bravado masks deep pain. “It’s really a cover for a broken little boy. His vulnerability comes out most around May, and that’s what makes their connection so powerful. Performances of Fool for Love run April 10–12, 17–19, and 24–26, with Friday and Saturday shows at 8 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 3 p.m. A Pay-What-You-Can performance will be held Thursday, April 16 at 8 p.m. All performances take place at the Know Theatre, 74 Carroll Street in Binghamton. For tickets and more information, visit knowtheatre.org.