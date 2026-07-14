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'They Stole a City' tells the story of a 1898 white supremacist massacre

NPR | By Michel Martin
Published July 14, 2026 at 5:01 AM EDT

NPR's Michel Martin talks to writer Lauren Collins about her book "They Stole a City," which details the history and effects of the 1898 white supremacist massacre in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered and host of the Consider This Saturday podcast, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.