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Binghamton encampment taken down, some protesters say they’re staying

WSKG | By Celia Clarke
Published July 3, 2026 at 10:51 AM EDT
Law enforcement officers from different agencies watched as demonstrators dismantled an encampment outside local government office buildings on July 1.
Celia Clarke
/
WSKG News
Law enforcement officers from different agencies watched as demonstrators dismantled an encampment outside local government office buildings on July 1.

An encampment in downtown Binghamton was dismantled on Wednesday after demonstrators received a 24-hour notice to leave from the city on Tuesday.

It was located in front of the county government building and city hall which are next to each other on Hawley Street.

The encampment started a week ago after a June 23 rally in memory of the six people who died in a fire at the Knights Inn in Endwell. The fire displaced over 50 others. Most of the motel’s residents were homeless, including families.

The survivors of the fire were located and placed in other temporary housing last week, according to county officials.

On July 1 most of the supporters and unhoused people began packing up before the 6 p.m. deadline. A small group stayed overnight.

A livestream on Facebook the next morning showed some people still there.

Demonstrator Masai Andrews was streaming and said Binghamton police arrived before 7 a.m. to make the last people staying in tents leave. Police allowed the group to keep bottled water but made them empty and remove all coolers. At least 50 police officers were visible in the video.

Mayor Jared Kraham said on Facebook on Thursday that Binghamton Police Department and the city Department of Public Works, Broome County Sheriff’s Office, and state police have officers on site.

But by the end of the day those who stayed said they were not going to leave until city and county government officials took action toward significant housing reforms.

Last month, the Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced a “homelessness initiative” to establish an emergency shelter and other programs to end the use of motels to house homeless people.
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Local News knights innbinghamton policehomeless peopleencampmentsendwell
Celia Clarke
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