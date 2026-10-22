Broome County Legislature District 15: Timothy Ames v. Philip Strawn v. Peter Savage

District area: District 15 includes the South Side and part of the West Side of the City of Binghamton.

Term: Two-year term

Each candidate was asked to limit answers to 100 to 150 words. WSKG cut answers at the 150 mark. If you would like more details about a candidate’s answer to a question, their contact information and/or website is provided in this Voter Guide.

_____________________________________

Courtesy of Timothy Ames.

Candidate: Timothy Ames

Incumbent - First elected 2024

Party affiliation: Democratic, Working Families

Website

WSKG Q&A

The county has hired consultants to develop a strategy for shifting from using hotels to a shelter for homeless residents. Shelters are a temporary remedy. Should the county legislature be working to move people from temporary to permanent housing? If yes, what should the legislature do? If no, why not?

I believe the county should work toward the goal of providing both emergent shelter options and moderate to long term housing solutions. The current model has been failing our community for some time. I applaud the C.E. for starting the process for real solutions.

Besides homelessness, county residents are also coping with a broader housing crisis. Rents have risen significantly and according to New York state’s Homes and Community Renewal, home prices in the state have risen 50-80 percent in the past 11 years. Should more Broome County municipalities become “pro housing communities” to be eligible for state funding meant to address the housing shortage?

Yes! All area municipalities should jump on board to the “pro-housing” initiatives. This is detrimental to the flow of funds to expand offerings to many in our community. This would also help expedite real and long term solutions.

New York counties are set to absorb a total of $168 million in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) administrative costs a year due to federal funding changes to the program.. Should the state play a greater role in supporting this program at the county level?

Yes. The burden on counties throughout the state only grows. It is imperative that the state balance their coffers and push more funds into counties to bolster and expand this vital resource to the many who need it.

A recent state regulatory audit raised serious concerns about the fiscal management of the county’s Industrial Development Agency (IDA). The legislature appoints the IDA board but has no authority over the agency board or leadership. Do you think that should change?

I do. I feel there needs to be greater oversight of the IDA. I feel the county legislature should have detailed monthly reports; quarterly joint sessions; and greater prominence on how and when funding is delivered.

What, if anything, do you think the county could do to make the legislature’s work more accessible and transparent to the public? Do you think all of the legislature’s meetings (including committees) should be recorded and made public?

I feel that the meetings should be more accessible to the community. I also would like to see, as a start, a 30 minute period in general session that allows speakers up to 3 minutes each, to simply speak on whatever they like. We work for the people…they should be heard!

Much of New York is considered a childcare desert. Should the county legislature be taking action to address access to care for Broome County families?

Of course. That said, being part of a NY PILOT program to expand childcare offerings is a great start. As I personally feel our children are our most precious and valuable asset, I am dumbfounded as to why childcare has become such an enterprise. The cost and quality should never be debated. The county should continue to look for ways to both expand and enhance childcare, across the board.

The state’s new Local Cops, Local Crime Act includes a ban on local law enforcement agencies having certain official partnerships with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)? Do you agree with this? Why or why not?

I absolutely agree with this. I voted on record not to spend a single Broome County tax dollar to support federal immigration and customs enforcement. Law enforcement is vital, but with a comprehensive network of some 15 various agencies already operating in Broome County, we do not need to further our involvement with a federal agency that is already heavily funded and largely operating in ways that are unbecoming of a law enforcement officials.

A recent report from the Office of the New York State Comptroller found a rise in the number of municipalities across the state that have proposed to override the state’s property tax cap. With counties facing funding cuts and rising costs, would you be open to overriding the tax cap in Broome County?

I would have to dig into this, deeper. I would like to ensure LESS burden on taxpayers moving forward. However, with continued cuts coming from the federal and likely state governments, this may be something that needs to be looked at.

The legislature regularly gets reports from the county executive and they are available to the public. Do you think the legislature should get regular reports from some other departments as well? (e.g. Department of Social Services, sheriff’s office, district attorney, etc.) If so, why and how often should they get reports? If not, why not?

It has been my experience in the last two years that when I have reached out to department heads for information, they reply promptly and with great context. Additionally, some of their information during any given quarter must be weighted, as the cogs of government move slowly, often. So, though I think all government related actions and statistics should be available to the public, I also understand the hesitation to have so much just openly public until accounts settle or contracts are fully initiated. It is somewhat loaded, and I do not want to appear to dodge the question. In short, some things are sensitive and need time to “digest” before being disseminated to the public.

Some municipalities have citizen boards for better law enforcement accountability. They do not have any disciplinary authority but they can receive and monitor citizen complaints and review internal investigations. Do you think Broome County should have some form of citizen law enforcement board? Why or why not?

I think having a community board to offer another level of accountability and collaboration to county law enforcement should be initiated. Having a direct link of community members to our LEO’s would not only provide greater confidence from community members in their local law enforcement but, could also be a bridge to building safer neighborhoods and collaboration that helps LEO’s within the more public aspects of their profession.

_____________________________________

Courtesy of Phillip Strawn.

Candidate: Philip Strawn

Party affiliation: Republican, Conservative

Website

WSKG Q&A

The county has hired consultants to develop a strategy for shifting from using hotels to a shelter for homeless residents. Shelters are a temporary remedy. Should the county legislature be working to move people from temporary to permanent housing? If yes, what should the legislature do? If no, why not?

Yes, I believe permanent housing should be the goal whenever possible. At the same time, the County has to operate within the legal and financial framework established by state and federal government. The County administers important social-service programs, but it does not control the availability of housing, zoning decisions or many of the funding streams involved. The Legislature can help by approving responsible budgets, supporting effective programs and working with municipalities and nonprofit organizations. We should also look for opportunities to coordinate resources rather than duplicating existing efforts. The County can be an important part of the solution, but lasting progress will require cooperation among all levels of government and the private and nonprofit sectors.

Besides homelessness, county residents are also coping with a broader housing crisis. Rents have risen significantly and according to New York state’s Homes and Community Renewal, home prices in the state have risen 50-80 percent in the past 11 years. Should more Broome County municipalities become “pro housing communities” to be eligible for state funding meant to address the housing shortage?

Municipalities should have the opportunity to determine whether becoming a Pro-Housing Community is right for them. The state program is designed around local governments, and New York law gives towns, villages and cities significant control over zoning and land-use decisions. Broome County does not generally exercise those functions. Before seeking certification, municipalities should consider their housing needs, infrastructure and ability to accommodate growth. The County can provide regional coordination and information and can assist when infrastructure issues involve multiple communities.

But I do not believe the County should dictate local zoning or development policy. Those decisions are better made by local officials and residents who understand their community’s circumstances.

New York counties are set to absorb a total of $168 million in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) administrative costs a year due to federal funding changes to the program.. Should the state play a greater role in supporting this program at the county level?

The question of SNAP costs really requires looking at which level of government controls each part of the program. The federal government establishes SNAP, the state provides oversight and determines aspects of cost allocation, and counties administer the program locally. When federal support is reduced, counties can be placed in a difficult financial position. I believe the appropriate discussion about those costs belongs largely at the state and federal levels. Broome County should continue fulfilling its responsibilities, but it should also advocate for adequate funding and avoid assuming that County government can change policies established elsewhere.

A recent state regulatory audit raised serious concerns about the fiscal management of the county’s Industrial Development Agency (IDA). The legislature appoints the IDA board but has no authority over the agency board or leadership. Do you think that should change?

The issues identified in the IDA review warrant attention, but we should be careful not to confuse appointment authority with operational control. The Broome IDA is a separate public benefit corporation created under state law. Although the County Legislature appoints the board, the IDA has independent authority concerning its operations, officers and employees. Oversight is also provided through the New York State Authorities Budget Office. If there are questions about compliance, those existing mechanisms should be utilized. If greater County control is desired, that would require examining whether state law permits it. The County should focus on exercising the authority it legally possesses rather than creating uncertainty about who is responsible for the agency.

What, if anything, do you think the county could do to make the legislature’s work more accessible and transparent to the public? Do you think all of the legislature’s meetings (including committees) should be recorded and made public?

I believe accessibility should continue to improve, but the Legislature already operates with a significant level of public transparency. Residents can attend sessions, watch them through Zoom and review legislative materials online. Recorded meeting audio is also available through FOIL. Committee meetings and budget meetings are open and streamed as well. One challenge has been maintaining an online video archive because of website limitations, storage requirements and older technology in the Legislative Chamber. We should continue addressing those issues and look for reasonable technological improvements. The objective should be making information easier for residents to obtain without creating unnecessary costs or duplicating records that are already publicly available.

Much of New York is considered a childcare desert. Should the county legislature be taking action to address access to care for Broome County families?

Childcare is an important economic and family issue, and local government should remain a partner where it has the ability to help. But the County should not be expected to solve a problem that is governed by several levels of government. New York State controls much of the funding and regulatory system, while counties administer certain assistance programs. Broome County is already participating in a state pilot focused on children ages 0 to 3 and working with the state to create roughly 200 additional childcare slots at Oakdale Commons. Continuing these partnerships is appropriate, particularly when they bring additional resources into the community.

The state’s new Local Cops, Local Crime Act includes a ban on local law enforcement agencies having certain official partnerships with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)? Do you agree with this? Why or why not?

As a County Legislator, I would approach this issue from the standpoint of legal authority and responsibility. County agencies should follow New York and federal law and cooperate with other law-enforcement agencies when legally required or permitted. That includes appropriate cooperation involving criminal investigations and court orders.

The County’s role is to administer the laws within its jurisdiction and ensure that its departments operate appropriately. Broader immigration policy is established primarily at the state and federal levels, so County government should focus on carrying out its responsibilities within that existing framework.

A recent report from the Office of the New York State Comptroller found a rise in the number of municipalities across the state that have proposed to override the state’s property tax cap. With counties facing funding cuts and rising costs, would you be open to overriding the tax cap in Broome County?

I think the County’s current fiscal approach should be considered before looking to exceed the property-tax cap. Broome County is reducing property taxes for the eighth consecutive year in the 2027 budget while also providing municipalities with a record amount of sales-tax revenue. Those additional resources help local governments manage the same cost pressures that the County is experiencing. I’m looking forward to joining the Legislature that has been able to make progress through bipartisan cooperation, careful spending and debt reduction. Continuing that approach provides a foundation for addressing rising expenses without immediately placing a greater burden on property taxpayers.

The legislature regularly gets reports from the county executive and they are available to the public. Do you think the legislature should get regular reports from some other departments as well? (e.g. Department of Social Services, sheriff’s office, district attorney, etc.) If so, why and how often should they get reports? If not, why not?

The Legislature should have enough information to understand how County departments are performing, and much of that information is already provided on a regular basis. Department heads attend monthly committee meetings, where they report on programs and initiatives. Departments also participate in annual budget meetings that provide a detailed look at their operations, goals and finances. Numerous annual reports are also available to the public through the County website. In addition, the Legislature’s Daylight Legislation was designed to improve access to reliable financial information. The existing system provides legislators with multiple opportunities to ask questions and exercise oversight.

Some municipalities have citizen boards for better law enforcement accountability. They do not have any disciplinary authority but they can receive and monitor citizen complaints and review internal investigations. Do you think Broome County should have some form of citizen law enforcement board? Why or why not?

Broome County currently does not have such a board, but New York State provides a Law Enforcement Complaint Portal through the Attorney General, and local agencies maintain their own complaint processes. Those existing mechanisms should be evaluated before creating another governmental body. If additional oversight were ever considered, its responsibilities and authority would need to be clearly established. At the same time, it is important to recognize that the overwhelming majority of law-enforcement professionals are public servants committed to their communities.

_____________________________________

Candidate: Peter Savage

Celia Clarke / WSKG News

Party affiliation: People’s Choice

WSKG Q&A

The county has hired consultants to develop a strategy for shifting from using hotels to a shelter for homeless residents. Shelters are a temporary remedy. Should the county legislature be working to move people from temporary to permanent housing? If yes, what should the legislature do? If no, why not?

Yes, we are reportedly already spending over $9 Million last year vs. $500,000 in 2019 on hotel & motel temporary housing so the current leadership has failed to protect taxpayers. I support using the Vestal Nursing Center that Chairman Dan Reynolds just had the county buy as a temporary housing solution and we the taxpayers will now shell out over $1 Million to demolish for no payback. Shelters and hotels are emergency tools, not long-term housing solutions. I would support a county plan that pairs safe temporary shelter with rapid rehousing, rental and deposit assistance, landlord incentives, permanent supportive housing, and transparent quarterly performance targets. Every public dollar should be evaluated by whether it moves people toward stability rather than keeping them in an expensive revolving-door system.

Besides homelessness, county residents are also coping with a broader housing crisis. Rents have risen significantly and according to New York state’s Homes and Community Renewal, home prices in the state have risen 50-80 percent in the past 11 years. Should more Broome County municipalities become “pro housing communities” to be eligible for state funding meant to address the housing shortage?

Yes. Broome County should pursue every responsible source of state housing funding. Municipalities should become pro-housing communities wherein they make concrete reforms that produce safe, affordable, and workforce housing. The county should provide planning assistance and coordinate infrastructure, so growth is deliberate, equitable, and sustainable.

New York counties are set to absorb a total of $168 million in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) administrative costs a year due to federal funding changes to the program.. Should the state play a greater role in supporting this program at the county level?

Yes. SNAP is a federal program administered through county social-services departments, and counties should not be left with an unfunded mandate. I would support a state reimbursement program, coordinated advocacy with other counties, and investments that improve efficiency without creating barriers for eligible residents.

A recent state regulatory audit raised serious concerns about the fiscal management of the county’s Industrial Development Agency (IDA). The legislature appoints the IDA board but has no authority over the agency board or leadership. Do you think that should change?

Yes, again county leadership failed, oversight must change. The IDA should remain operationally independent, but independence cannot mean a lack of accountability. I support stronger appointment standards, independent audits, public reporting of incentives and outcomes, strict expense controls, and a formal mechanism to address board or executive failures.

What, if anything, do you think the county could do to make the legislature’s work more accessible and transparent to the public? Do you think all of the legislature’s meetings (including committees) should be recorded and made public?

Yes. Chairman Reynolds will hate it, he rules with an iron fist according to former Legislators I have spoken with and there seems to be many backroom deals, evidenced by the Vestal Nursing Center expenditure and future demolition expenditures. That property according to former Tax Department member Jack Cahill should have been taken, not bought. Every committee and legislative meeting should be recorded, archived, captioned when feasible, and easy to find online. I support a regular public-comment period, clearer resolution summaries, better audio, and a single online location for agendas, documents, recordings, and votes.

Much of New York is considered a childcare desert. Should the county legislature be taking action to address access to care for Broome County families?

Yes, working parents need options. Childcare is an essential economic infrastructure. I support a countywide childcare-capacity plan, provider workforce grants, expanded subsidy access, employer partnerships, I am in support of infant and after-hours care, and the use of public facilities where appropriate. The county should also press the state for reimbursement rates that allow providers to remain open and pay competitive wages.

The state’s new Local Cops, Local Crime Act includes a ban on local law enforcement agencies having certain official partnerships with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)? Do you agree with this? Why or why not?

As a retired Police Officer, yes, Constitution adherence is primary here, illegal acts however are illegal no matter which side of the badge. Local law enforcement should enforce local and state criminal laws and protect every resident. I support compliance because public safety depends on trust and a law is the law. This does not prevent cooperation on serious criminal investigations; it prevents very limited local resources from being diverted to federal civil immigration enforcement. A sort of unfunded mandate.

A recent report from the Office of the New York State Comptroller found a rise in the number of municipalities across the state that have proposed to override the state’s property tax cap. With counties facing funding cuts and rising costs, would you be open to overriding the tax cap in Broome County?

Windsor is facing this issue right now. Less Government like 5 Legislators and not 15, less taxes, so my starting position is to stay within the tax cap. I would consider an override only as a last resort after a transparent complete review of spending, reserves, shared services, and outside funding. Any override should have town hall meetings and would need to address an essential, documented need and include a clear multi-year plan—not simply fill a recurring budget gap.

The legislature regularly gets reports from the county executive and they are available to the public. Do you think the legislature should get regular reports from some other departments as well? (e.g. Department of Social Services, sheriff’s office, district attorney, etc.) If so, why and how often should they get reports? If not, why not?

Yes, the county executive is very weak, was actually stood up and endorsed at a Republican fundraiser last year, and due to the makeup of the Legislature we need less Legislators say 5 or 7 and more responsibility not a strongman like the Chairman sitting up front. The Legislature needs regular performance and fiscal reports from Social Services, the Sheriff, the District Attorney, mental-health services, Public Works, and economic-development agencies. I would support quarterly reporting for high-cost or high-risk departments, with public summaries that protect confidential information while showing caseloads, costs, outcomes, staffing, and trends. Sunshine is a wonderful disinfectant.

Some municipalities have citizen boards for better law enforcement accountability. They do not have any disciplinary authority but they can receive and monitor citizen complaints and review internal investigations. Do you think Broome County should have some form of citizen law enforcement board? Why or why not?

Yes, as a retired Law Enforcement Officer I was not afraid of oversight by those who actually understand what we do and what is asked of law enforcement officers, there is a gap there often. Understanding is the key. I could support an independent civilian complaint-review and law-enforcement advisory board with no disciplinary authority but with the ability to receive complaints, review completed investigations, identify patterns, and publish recommendations. It must have independence, adequate staffing, confidentiality protections, and a transparent appointment process. Public trust and police accountability strengthen—not weaken—effective law enforcement.

The Legislature currently rubber stamps what Leadership wants, and if you don't go along, Leadership makes your life difficult according to prior Legislators I have spoken with over the years. My party membership has not changed but my focus is fairness, not strongarm tactics from one person. The Veterans issues I raised are why I am running again and…[WSKG Note: Candidate answer exceeded the 150 word limit]