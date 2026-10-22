New York State Senate District 52: Lea Webb v. Mike Bolles

The position: There are 63 representatives in New York's state Senate. They draft and approve changes to the state's laws and pass legislation.

District area: New York's 52nd State Senate District covers all of Cortland and Tompkins Counties and parts of Broome County.

Term: Two-year term

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Candidate: Lea Webb

Incumbent - First elected 2022

Party affiliation: Democratic and Working Families Party

Website | Facebook | Instagram

Campaign contact information: info@leawebb.com

WSKG Q&A

New York students are in their second school year under a cell phone ban. Now, some are calling for restrictions on technology and artificial intelligence use in the classroom. Should the state regulate AI and technology usage in public schools? If so, what should those regulations look like?

New Yorkers overwhelmingly support regulations when it comes to AI and technology to ensure that we are balancing the potential of this technology with the catastrophic risk it poses.

I cosponsored nation-leading legislation to ensure AI safety here in New York. The Responsible AI Safety and Education (RAISE) Act, which goes into effect in November and will keep requirements that require large AI developers to comply with strict standards to keep us safe from this emerging technology.

Governor Kathy Hochul ordered a one-year moratorium on large data centers earlier this year, but did not sign the Responsible Data Center Development Act, which passed in the legislature and places additional restrictions on data center development alongside a moratorium. Should Governor Hochul sign the Responsible Data Center Development Act?

Yes, Governor Hochul should absolutely sign the Data Center Development Act and protect New Yorkers from watching their utility bills go up from these giant, power-consuming warehouses.

By signing this bill, which I proudly cosponsor, the Governor would strengthen protections in New York from these facilities, which are targeting rural communities, causing noise pollution, endangering the environment, and driving up utility prices. Electricity costs for communities near data centers have gone up as much as 267%. A one-year moratorium is a good start, but Upstate New York communities deserve more.

New York counties are set to absorb an estimated total of $168 million in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) administrative costs a year due to federal funding changes to the program. Should the state play a greater role in supporting this program at the county level?

These federal funding cuts and changes to the SNAP program are cruel and target the most vulnerable members of our community. New York is working to address these cuts and make sure families do not go hungry. Last October, the governor declared a state of emergency and provided $65 million to emergency food assistance programs in response to federal cuts.

In this year’s budget, we increased funding for Universal School Meals with $395 million in total to ensure that every student in New York gets access to breakfast and lunch. Additionally, we delivered $72.8 million to support food banks and pantries, and $55 million for Nourish New York, which connects New York farmers with emergency food providers.

Should there be statewide restrictions on the use of automatic license plate reader (ALPR) data? If so, what restrictions should be in place?

Yes, I support legislation (S9890) which would introduce a regulatory framework for New York to ensure that we balance the legitimate uses of ALPR technology, such as toll collection, while making sure we protect the privacy of individuals.

What would you do to reduce energy costs for New Yorkers?

We know that renewable energy is better for our planet and our pockets. I support advancing the Cap-and-Invest program in order to use market forces to cap greenhouse gas emissions and to generate funds from polluters that will help us pay for clean energy projects and strengthen our grid.

I will also support a second year of funding for the Sustainable Future Fund, which supports the creation of good-paying, green, union jobs.

The share of homeless New Yorkers who are children is more than double that of the rest of the nation. In June, a fire at the Knight’s Inn in Endwell, where some families experiencing homelessness had been placed by the Broome County Department of Social Services, killed six people, including three children. What would you do to reduce the rate of child homelessness in the state and create safe conditions for children experiencing homelessness?

Lack of access to safe, affordable housing is one of the biggest issues facing our region. We must all work together at every level of government to tackle this issue and make families can access safe housing and remain housed. I will continue to advocate for increased funding to programs like the Housing Access Voucher program.

I also cosponsor legislation that would establish a framework for tenants to purchase their building and legislation to ensure New Yorkers facing eviction have access to counsel.

Should New York law enforcement agencies be allowed to assist with federal immigration enforcement through formal or informal partnerships? If so, in what capacity?

Local law enforcement should be focused on keeping our communities safe rather than being used by federal immigration enforcement. We passed legislation this year, which is now law, banning these 287(g) agreements.

What are immediate steps New York state should take to address the climate crisis?

Our community has experienced multiple “once in a generation” flooding events following intense rains, in 2006, and again in 2011. What was once extreme weather is becoming common and we all understand the dangers posed by the climate from flooding, historic storms, violent winds, and rising temperatures.

I am committed to fighting for legislation to address the climate crisis head on and empower our communities with the resources to end our reliance on fossil fuels. I have passed bipartisan legislation through both houses to ban CO2 fracking, fought to increase funding for the Clean Water Infrastructure Grant Program, the Environmental Protection Fund, NYSERDA’s EmPower+ program and I have supported investments in green technology jobs and workforce development.

New York State experienced a 1.6 percent decrease in the number of farms between 2024 and 2025, double the rate across the country. How would you support farmers in the region?

As a member of the Senate’s standing committee on Agriculture, I have been and will continue to support increasing funding and resources for our farmers. In last year’s budget, we extended the Farm Workforce Retention Credit and included $5 million for the Farmworker Housing Program and increased funding for the Young Farmers Loan Forgiveness Program. Additionally, we continued funding for agriculture programs including $2.2 million for the Farm Viability Institute, $1 million for the Beginning Farmers Fund, $1 million for the Socially & Economically Disadvantaged Farmers Fund, and $25 million for Farmland Protection.

What is your tax policy and how will you implement it?

I am an advocate for taxing the rich and a cosponsor of the current legislation addressing this issue. Also, in our Senate One-House Budget, I have actively supported progressive taxing methods as a way to raise revenue in the state.

What is the biggest challenge facing New Yorkers?

Affordability continues to be the biggest issue facing New Yorkers, impacting working families in many ways. We must address this crisis by increasing funding to our childcare sector, raising the wages of workers, supporting our community colleges and universities, and improving equitable access to housing and healthcare. I have been a long advocate for improving access to childcare and I support passing universal childcare, so that families across New York have access to universal, free, high-quality child care, and New York Health, so that every New Yorker has access to high-quality healthcare.

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Candidate: Mike Bolles

Party affiliation: Republican, Conservative

Website/social media URLs:

Website | Facebook | Instagram

Mike Bolles did not respond to the WSKG Voter Guide questionnaire.