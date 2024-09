Five for Fighting has performances scheduled for three venues in the WSKG listening area: September 26 at 8pm in the Center for Arts in Homer, September 28 at 7:30pm in the Corning Museum of Glass Auditorium, and October 1 at 7pm in the Foothills Performing Arts Center in Oneonta. John Ondrasik joins us to talk about how he got the name, about the string quartet he travels with, and about his set list of both songs and stories.