Two Russian masterworks and a voyage through outer space

WSKG | By Bill Snyder
Published April 17, 2025 at 2:12 PM EDT
Photo credit: Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes

The Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes presents "Music in the Movies" on Sunday, May 4 in the Corning Museum of Glass Auditorium. It features two Russian works that are both products of intense personal suffering of their composers. Music Director Toshiyuki Shimada tells us about the triumphant outcomes reflected in the music. And, because the date of the concert is May the Fourth, a suite from the film score to Star Wars is also on the program. We also hear about the soloist in the Second Piano Concerto of Sergei Rachmaninoff, Svetlana Smolina.

Bill Snyder
