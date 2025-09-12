Southern Tier health officials react to Hochul’s COVID-19 vaccine order

Some Southern Tier health departments are responding to an executive order from New York Governor Kathy Hochul making it easier to get a prescription for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The governor signed an executive order last week allowing physicians and pharmacists to prescribe COVID-19 vaccines to people three and older in response to new federal restrictions.

The executive order will stay in effect for at least 30 days “while a long-term legislative solution is developed to address access to all vaccines in order to combat the Trump Administration’s misguided attack on immunization and healthcare,” Hochul said.

The Food and Drug Administration, now overseen by vaccine skeptic Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr, recently approved the updated shot solely for people who are 65 and over or have preexisting medical conditions.

Following Hochul’s order, Tompkins County Whole Health urged residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Vaccination has been proven to reduce rates of severe disease, hospitalization and death from COVID-19,” Tompkins County Whole Health Director of Community Health Services Rachel Buckwalter said in a statement. “It is strongly recommended to maintain your protection by staying up to date on vaccination doses. Please get your next COVID-19 vaccine dose as soon as you are able to do so.”

The health department said residents can check local pharmacies for the shot through the Vaccination Conversations with Scientists website .

Residents can also get vaccinated through the health department, which has an on-site immunization clinic. It offers vaccines to kids who are uninsured, underinsured, or are on Medicaid or Child Health Plus. Adults who are uninsured or whose insurance won’t cover the shot can get vaccinated at the clinic too, according to a statement from the department.

The county’s website says anyone can get the vaccine at the clinic, not just Tompkins County residents.

The health department also offers in-home vaccinations for people who are homebound.

Otsego County Public Health Director Heidi Bond said the health department was “pleased” that the governor had issued the executive order.

“Anyone who needs or wants to get a COVID 19 vaccine should be able to access one through the normal way they receive their annual vaccines,” Bond advised in a statement to WSKG.

The Steuben County Public Health Department has no updated information regarding where to obtain a COVID-19 vaccine on the county website or social media channels.

The county’s web page includes multiple outdated links that lead to empty pages about the virus and vaccination information.

Interim Public Health Director Matthew Marmor said in an email that they are working on messaging and “look to share information soon.”

“I have not received any information from New York State Department of Health related to supply of vaccine or pharmacies that are participating,” said Marmor. “Staff told me [Tuesday] that pharmacies in Bath are offering covid vaccine and have it in stock.”

Both Schuyler and Chemung counties’ public health divisions have no updated information regarding where to obtain a COVID-19 vaccine on county websites or social media channels.

The Chemung County public health dashboard shows 11 new COVID-19 cases during the week of Sept. 1-7.

WSKG reached out to Chemung, Cortland, Broome, Tioga, Chenango and Schuyler County officials and did not hear back.