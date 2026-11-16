The Bainbridge-Guilford Teachers Association is hosting its 15th Annual Holiday Craft Fair on Saturday, December 5th, 2026, in the Bainbridge-Guilford High School Gymnasium (18 Juliand Street, Bainbridge), from 9am to 1pm. Along with 40+ local vendors, we will feature a huge Basket Raffle, which supports the Student Council Angel Fund’s holiday food basket delivery. Admission is FREE. We are also accepting non-perishable food items, toiletries, and pet food in exchange for an extra fresh wreath door prize drawing ticket.

