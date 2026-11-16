15th Annual BG Holiday Craft Fair
15th Annual BG Holiday Craft Fair
The Bainbridge-Guilford Teachers Association is hosting its 15th Annual Holiday Craft Fair on Saturday, December 5th, 2026, in the Bainbridge-Guilford High School Gymnasium (18 Juliand Street, Bainbridge), from 9am to 1pm. Along with 40+ local vendors, we will feature a huge Basket Raffle, which supports the Student Council Angel Fund’s holiday food basket delivery. Admission is FREE. We are also accepting non-perishable food items, toiletries, and pet food in exchange for an extra fresh wreath door prize drawing ticket.
Bainbridge-Guilford High School Gymnasium
09:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Bainbridge-Guilford Teachers Association
607-437-7896
alafever@bgcsd.org
Artist Group Info
alafever@bgcsd.org
Bainbridge-Guilford High School Gymnasium
18 Juliand StreetBainbridge, New York 13733
607-437-7896
alafever@bgcsd.org