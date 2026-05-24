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25th Annual Hart & Hills Memorial Golf Tournament

25th Annual Hart & Hills Memorial Golf Tournament

The 25th Annual Hart and Hills Memorial Golf Tournament will be held at The Links at Hiawatha Landing in support of Mom’s House. This special event honors the memory of Johnny Hart and Jerry Hills, longtime champions of Mom’s House and its mission.

Registration is $130 per player and includes a cart, lunch, dinner, and a full day of golf, fun, and community spirit. Players who register by June 1, 2026, will receive a free mulligan.

The tournament will also feature a $10,000 hole-in-one contest and a $250 putting contest sponsored by Matthews Auto, along with closest-to-the-pin and longest-drive competitions, raffles, silent auction items, and the popular Big Board.

All proceeds benefit Mom’s House and the services and support it provides to low-income single parents as they work to complete their educational goals and break the cycle of generational poverty. Mom’s House helps make this possible by providing free New York State-licensed childcare and other supportive services while parents attend school.

The Links at Hiawatha Landing
130
11:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Mom's House of Endicott NY Inc
6076449972
bpeake@momshouseny.org
MomsHouseny.org
The Links at Hiawatha Landing
2350 Marshland Rd
Apalachin, New York 13732