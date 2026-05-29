State of the Art proudly presents our 37th Annual Juried Photography Show. This year’s show accepted photographs from 73 artists from all over New York State. The jury reviewed 320 images and selected 74 for the show. The exhibit includes landscapes, portraits, abstract, traditional photography, and more.

The show will run from May 28 through June 27, 2025. Opening reception Friday, June 5, 5–8pm.

Regular hours Thursday-Sunday 12-5 pm. 120 W State St. Curbside parking and ADA accessibility. 607-277-1626. Made possible in part with funds from the NYS Council on the Arts, administered by the Community Arts Partnership.

