37th Annual Juried Photography Show
37th Annual Juried Photography Show
State of the Art proudly presents our 37th Annual Juried Photography Show. This year’s show accepted photographs from 73 artists from all over New York State. The jury reviewed 320 images and selected 74 for the show. The exhibit includes landscapes, portraits, abstract, traditional photography, and more.
The show will run from May 28 through June 27, 2025. Opening reception Friday, June 5, 5–8pm.
Regular hours Thursday-Sunday 12-5 pm. 120 W State St. Curbside parking and ADA accessibility. 607-277-1626. Made possible in part with funds from the NYS Council on the Arts, administered by the Community Arts Partnership.
State of the Art Gallery
Every 4 weeks through Jun 28, 2026.
Thursday: 12:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Thursday: 12:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Event Supported By
State of the Art Gallery
607=277-1626
gallery@soagithaca.org
Artist Group Info
73 Regional Artists
State of the Art Gallery
120 West State StreetIthaca, New York 14850
607-277-1626
gallery@soagithaca.org