Local organizations throw support behind NY23 Democratic candidate as he faces scrutiny over relative’s criminal past

Local political organizations continue to endorse the Democratic candidate for New York’s 23rd Congressional District as he faces scrutiny over his brother-in-law’s criminal history.

The campaign controversy comes on the heels of Aaron Gies winning the Democratic Party nomination in June with more than 70 percent of the votes .

Gies is looking to flip the seat from red to blue in November. He is challenging two-term incumbent, Republican Nick Langworthy .

According to the Department of Justice National Sex Offender website , Gies’ brother-in-law, Christopher Nathan White was convicted of one count of rape in the second degree and two counts of a sex offense with a student in 2012.

The crimes took place in 2004. The two victims at the time were 15 and 17 years old.

White is currently under the jurisdiction of the Olean City Police Department.

White was sentenced to between 58 and 79 months in state prison. He is currently listed as employed at his sister’s veterinary clinic in Olean. His sister is Gies’ wife.

It is not clear whether Gies’ campaign knew about White’s background prior to recent reporting.

A campaign spokesperson said White “has never been involved with Aaron Gies’ campaign.”

The Communications Workers of America of Western New York said the revelation “does not sound like anything that would make us pull our endorsement” and the committee will meet in August to discuss the situation further.

Steuben County Democratic Committee chair Shawn Hogan stated in an email “the fact that this is Gies’ brother-in-law has not and should not reflect on Aaron’s candidacy or campaign” and called the original reporting a “hit piece.”

Hogan went on to say that “No one condones the actions of his brother-in-law. He also served his time in prison and is a registered level 2 sex offender. I condemn his brother-in-law's sin. How and why does that reflect on Aaron? Just more political nonsense.”

The Tioga County Democratic Committee said it endorsed Gies because of “his platform of affordability, equality and accountability, not who he is related to.”

“Aaron has run his campaign with integrity and has consistently made his position on holding those who break the law accountable clear. This changes none of that. Aaron will continue to have our full support this November.”

“We believe survivors, and we stand in opposition to those who would dismiss the pain of victims,” said Schuyler County Democratic Committee Chair Michael Lausell in an email to WSKG. “It doesn't matter if you live in a small town or in the White House. There is no excuse for protecting predators.”

Lausell went on to state that it “is up to [Gies] and his campaign to address this situation. We hope he will do so transparently and with the understanding that being a representative means sometimes having difficult conversations with your constituents about issues with no easy answer.”

The Schuyler County Democratic Committee said it still backs Gies for the congressional seat.

“We believe Aaron Gies is still the best choice for voters in NY-23 this November. His opponent, Nick Langworthy, has shown himself to be not only a bad representative of his district's needs but an enabler of sexual assault, with his continued support of Donald Trump and his refusal to hold abusers in the [Jeffrey] Epstein files accountable.”

Langworthy voted to approve the Epstein Files Transparency Act last fall after voting against the discharge petition that forced the vote. Ultimately, the bill passed 427-1 .

Langworthy voted against House Resolution 577 , which called for the immediate release of the Epstein documents. Later in the week, he voted to approve House Resolution 589 , which would make public the release of certain documents related to Epstein.

“I proudly joined my Republican colleagues in advancing H.Res. 589 to demand the full release of all credible Epstein documents—while safeguarding the privacy and dignity of the victims. Every individual who committed crimes—especially against minors—must face the full force of the law,” said Langworthy in a press release on his website.

Republican lawmakers including Langworthy did not attend the deposition of Epstein friend and business associate Les Wexner earlier this year.

Indivisible Corning Elmira echoed the sentiments of other organizations and said in an email that Gies has the organization’s “full support.”

“Aaron is not responsible for the crimes committed by his brother-in-law 20 years ago, and we stand behind Aaron's statement that he has not, nor will ever be part of any campaign event.”

The organization called what his brother-in-law did “reprehensible” and said it is “grateful his victims received justice through the courts.”

Indivisible called the reporting a “smear campaign designed to distract from Langworthy's own abysmal track record on health care, the environment, and many other important issues facing the NY23.”

A spokesperson for the Working Families Party of Western New York declined to comment.

WSKG did not hear back from the Democratic Committees of Chemung, Niagara or Erie counties in time for this report.

The New York State Unified Teachers (NYSUT) union endorsed Gies during the primary elections and did not respond to a request for comment.

A list of endorsed candidates by NYSUT for the November elections has not been made available as of this reporting.