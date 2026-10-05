A Very Merry Christmas Tour

THE CHRISTMAS SEASON BEGINS HERE!

If you love Christmas, thrifting, timeless décor, and finding something new every time you shop, you won’t want to miss Christmas Reveal Weekend!

All three Susquehanna County Interfaith Thrift Boutiques will be transformed from top to bottom into Christmas shopping experiences filled with holiday décor, vintage treasures, unique gifts, collectibles, memories, and one-of-a-kind finds.

Each location will have its own Christmas theme, so make a day of it and visit all three!

📍 526 Church St. Montrose, PA 18801 • 695 Jackson Ave. Susquehanna, PA 18847 • 420 Main St. Forest City, PA 18421

📅 November 6–7, 2026 | 9:30am-5:00pm

New treasures will constantly be hitting the floor, so even if you shop on Friday, there will be plenty of new finds waiting for you on Saturday!

Coming from the Binghamton, NY or Scranton, PA area? Make the drive, visit all three stores, and experience one of our favorite weekends of the year!

Every purchase supports Susquehanna County Interfaith and helps provide transformational help and hope to individuals and families throughout the community.