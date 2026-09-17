Binghamton Contra Dance

This is a Contra Dance. These are based on English Dances and are much like Square Dances except groups can rage up to any number of groups by two. We will be on the 3rd Friday such as when Thanksgiving and Christmas prevent the 4th Friday. The Fiddlin's Fun Ceili Band will provide live music.

Here's an example from an old venue:

https://youtube.com/shorts/-H0ujj_tvzY