Binghamton Contra Dance
Binghamton Contra Dance
This is a Contra Dance. These are based on English Dances and are much like Square Dances except groups can rage up to any number of groups by two. We will be on the 3rd Friday such as when Thanksgiving and Christmas prevent the 4th Friday. The Fiddlin's Fun Ceili Band will provide live music.
Here's an example from an old venue:
https://youtube.com/shorts/-H0ujj_tvzY
Tabernacle United Methodist Church
Donations, $10 suggested
07:00 PM - 09:30 PM, every month on Friday through Sep 25, 2027.
Event Supported By
Fiddlin's Fun Ceili Band
518-256-6111
Fiddlins_Fun@yahoo.com
Artist Group Info
Fiddlin's Fun Ceili Band
Fiddlins_fun@yahoo.com
Tabernacle United Methodist Church
83 Main StreetBinghamton , New York 13905
518-256-6111
Fiddlins_Fun@yahoo.com