The Allegany-Cattaraugus-Chautauqua Fund for Women invites community members to kick off the holiday season with an afternoon of fun, friendly competition, and festivities at “Bingo, Blooms & Holiday Cheer” on Saturday, December 5, 2026, at the Wellsville Creative Arts Center.

The holiday-themed event will bring friends and neighbors together for an afternoon of Holiday Plant Bingo, refreshments, and raffle prizes. Each $30 ticket includes snacks, beverages, and a succulent to take home or to gift. Bingo winners will have the opportunity to choose from an assortment of beautiful holiday plants, and attendees can also try their luck in a raffle featuring a variety of giftable items.

Proceeds support the Allegany-Cattaraugus-Chautauqua Fund for Women's mission to help women across the region achieve greater self-sufficiency through education, professional development, and opportunities to start or expand a business.

Whether you're a bingo enthusiast, a plant lover, or simply looking for a fun way to spend an afternoon with friends, this event offers something for everyone.

EVENT DETAILS

Event: Bingo, Blooms & Holiday Cheer!

Date: Saturday, December 5, 2026

Time: 3:00 PM

Location: Wellsville Creative Arts Center, Wellsville, NY

Admission: $30 per person

Tickets: https://www.accffw.org/event-details/bingo-blooms-holiday-cheer

The Allegany-Cattaraugus-Chautauqua Fund for Women is a volunteer-led organization dedicated to investing in women's self-sufficiency throughout the region. Through grants supporting education, professional development, and new or expanded business opportunities, the Fund helps women pursue goals and create brighter futures. Since its founding in 2018, the Fund has supported more than 40 women in the region. Learn more at www.accffw.org.