Bound for Glory Live with Evan Horne

Come see Evan Horne on 6/28/26 at the Lansing Area Performance Hall (1004 Auburn Road, North Lansing, NY)! Our live Sunday shows start in the afternoon at 2 pm. The show will be recorded for broadcast on a future Sunday evening Bound for Glory radio show.

Evan Horne (a.k.a. Tenzin Chopak) is a cinematic-folk singer songwriter, composer, and visual artist from Oak Ridge, TN, now based out of Ithaca, NY. His music and live performance are known for their immersive, mesmerizing, and incandescent power that defy genre. Raised in East Tennessee with a singing minister father and artist mother, Evan was surrounded and suffused by art and music throughout his upbringing. The roots of music from his upbringing in Tennessee resonate deeply through his own unique voice, emerging as both hauntingly timeless and fully his own.

Evan Horne tours solo as well as with his ensemble Emmett Scott on piano/keys and backing vocals, Michael Schuler on bass, and Aaron Walters on drums and backing vocals, and regularly collaborates in performance with singer songwriter Bess Greenberg.

Over the years he has been joined onstage by many of the most treasured musicians to grace the Finger Lakes such as jazz cellist Hank Roberts (Bill Frisell), clawhammer banjo master Richie Stearns (The Horse Flies), upright bassist Ethan Jodziewicz (Aoifie O'Donovan, Sierra Hull, Milk Carton Kids), legendary fiddle player Rosie Newton (Richie & Rosie), and has opened for artists such as Donna the Buffalo, Ryan Montbleau, Driftwood, Shawn Colvin, Tim Reynolds, and Todd Rundgren. His latest album, "Witness" is now available.

Come join us for Bound for Glory’s monthly live shows on the fourth Sunday of each month at 2 pm in the Lansing Area Performance Hall at 1004 Auburn Road (Route 34), North Lansing, NY. Admission--as always--is free, but we are encouraging donations for the performers.