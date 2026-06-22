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Bound for Glory Live with James Bird

Bound for Glory Live with James Bird

Come see James Bird on July 26 at the Lansing Area Performance Hall (1004 Auburn Road, North Lansing, NY)! Our live Sunday shows start in the afternoon at 2 pm. The show will be recorded for broadcast on a future Sunday evening Bound for Glory radio show.

James is a poet, musician, and bard local to Western Massachusetts. A live musician at heart, he has shared music in a diversity of spaces like festivals, farmer’s markets, funerals, wedding ceremonies, ecstatic dances and grief rituals. Myth is a central theme in Bird’s music, using ancient stories to speak to the timeless human experiences of love, loss, friendship, mystery, death and rebirth.

In mid 2024 James went into the studio to record "Riddles" a story album that weaves through the stories of many mythical characters like Echo and Narcissus, Tammuz, Inanna, Circe and many more. The album is expected to be released in 2026.

James released his first album, “Parables”, on Bandcamp in 2014, an EP “Lila” in 2017, and a home-recorded single “Byron Bay” in 2019.

The single, “Flower of Wind” was Bird's first release in 5 years, a home-recorded ode to letting go. It arrived alongside his first book of poetry titled, “The Confluence”.

Come join us for Bound for Glory’s monthly live shows on the fourth Sunday of each month at 2 pm. Admission--as always--is free, but we are encouraging donations for the performers.

Lansing Area Performance Hall
02:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 26 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Bound for Glory
bfg@wvbr.com
https://boundforglory.org

Artist Group Info

James Bird
jimh@jhdesigns.com
Lansing Area Performance Hall
1004 Auburn Road
North Lansing, New York 13073