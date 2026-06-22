Bound for Glory Live with SingTrece

Come see SingTrece on September 27 at the Lansing Area Performance Hall (1004 Auburn Road, North Lansing, NY)! Our live Sunday shows start in the afternoon at 2 pm. The show will be recorded for broadcast on a future Sunday evening Bound for Glory radio show.

SingTrece has extensive experience as a soloist and lead singer. She has worked with notable groups like the East Side Edition Blues Band, Cleveland All Star Soul Funk Band, and Best Kept Secret R&B Band. Currently she fronts her own band, SingTrece, and is the lead singer of Stone Cold Miracle. Her versatility and dynamic stage presence have made her a sought-after performer in the soul, R&B, and funk music scenes.

SingTrece travels nationally and internationally, performing soul and gospel music across Europe. She has collaborated with Grammy award winner David Bratton and instructs choirs worldwide through music workshops. SingTrece has had the honor of singing at the Vatican twice (and meeting two Popes!). While pursuing her solo singing career, SingTrece has been teaching choir classes and has conducted lyric writing workshops. Her commitment to nurturing young talent highlights her devotion to the arts.

She has shared the stage with luminaries like Tavis Smiley, Dorothy Cotton, Everett Drake, Shemekia Copeland, and Kenneth McLaurin. Her exceptional talent and dynamic voice have consistently wowed audiences, making her a sought-after performer and collaborator. SingTrece's heartfelt approach to Gospel, R&B, Blues, and Soul music, coupled with her confident spirit, ensures she changes hearts one positive note at a time.

Come join us for Bound for Glory’s monthly live shows on the fourth Sunday of each month at 2 pm. Admission--as always--is free, but we are encouraging donations for the performers.