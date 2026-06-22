Bound for Glory Live with The Honey Badgers

Come see The Honey Badgers on August 23, 2026, at the Lansing Area Performance Hall (1004 Auburn Road, North Lansing, NY)! Our live Sunday shows start in the afternoon at 2 pm. The show will be recorded for broadcast on a future Sunday evening Bound for Glory radio show.

When Michael Natrin asked Erin Magnin to dust off her fiddle and join him for a couple songs at a local songwriter showcase, the two never imagined they were creating a musical partnership that would continue for over a decade. Playfully calling themselves The Honey Badgers—more to make themselves chuckle than to make any sort of a statement—the two discovered a chemistry between their voices that demanded to be heard. Thus, the duo was born.

The Honey Badgers’ folk/Americana sound has been likened to that of The Civil Wars and The Swell Season. They are known for their intense, unique harmonies, their sincere lyrics and melodies, and their undeniable and captivating onstage charm. Weaving their voices together over driving guitar, wistful violin, and punchy harmonica, The Honey Badgers spin stories and songs about finding yourself, finding each other, and finding your way in the world.

The Honey Badgers have been creating music together since the summer of 2011. In their first several years working together they released their debut EP, “Booth Bay”, a thoughtfully crafted second EP, “Soul”, as well as a collection of live recordings entitled “Mad Season”. In the spring of 2019, The Honey Badgers quit their stable jobs and hit the road, traveling up and down the East Coast singing songs, telling stories and building community on the road.

Their first full length album, “Meet Me” was released in 2019. “Meet Me” is a colorful story that has been unfolding since Michael and Erin met. The songs are new, but the feelings within them are familiar - from the blooming of new love to the comfort of seasoned love, losing yourself and finding yourself, from feeling alone in a fast moving world to finding connection in a room full of strangers.

Their second full-length album, "The Earth Turns and So Do We", was released in 2024. The record is a mature and varied collection of original songs focused on the repeating cycles of life, death, love, and time itself.

Come join us for Bound for Glory’s monthly live shows on the fourth Sunday of each month at 2 pm. Admission--as always--is free, but we are encouraging donations for the performers.