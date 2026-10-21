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Brooks BBQ

Brooks BBQ

Woodstock Riding Club's Brooks BBQ
Drive-Thru!
Yes... we have the those delicious RIB DINNERS too!
Chicken Dinners- $17 Rib Dinners- $22
Each dinner comes with half a chicken or rack or ribs, baked potato, coleslaw, and dinner roll

Come support the Woodstock Riding Club - a beloved VOLUNTEER horseback riding club located in the heart of Woodstock. This lovely community space has been in Woodstock for 80 years; helping kids fall in love with horses for generations. Please support our event to keep this 20+ acre land around for future generations of horse enthusiasts.
Order ahead to guarantee your dinners! Call or text: (845) 464-4240
Or Call: (845) 657-2261

Woodstock Fire House
$17-$22
03:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Woodstock Riding Club
845-464-4240
woodstockridingclub.com
Woodstock Fire House
242 Tinker Street
Woodstock, New York 12498
845 464-4240