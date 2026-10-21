Woodstock Riding Club's Brooks BBQ

Drive-Thru!

Yes... we have the those delicious RIB DINNERS too!

Chicken Dinners- $17 Rib Dinners- $22

Each dinner comes with half a chicken or rack or ribs, baked potato, coleslaw, and dinner roll

Come support the Woodstock Riding Club - a beloved VOLUNTEER horseback riding club located in the heart of Woodstock. This lovely community space has been in Woodstock for 80 years; helping kids fall in love with horses for generations. Please support our event to keep this 20+ acre land around for future generations of horse enthusiasts.

Order ahead to guarantee your dinners! Call or text: (845) 464-4240

Or Call: (845) 657-2261