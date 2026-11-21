Busking for Justice returns Friday, December 4, with John Simon & Friends for an evening of music, community, and solidarity from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at Café Dewitt in Dewitt Mall.

John Simon has shared music throughout his adult life in schools, community gatherings, and dance bands. For this special performance, he'll be joined by longtime collaborators, including Jan Nigro, Dee Specker, and members of his Yardvarks band, for an uplifting, interactive musical experience filled with heartfelt songs, rich harmonies, and toe-tapping rhythms.

Busking for Justice brings musicians and community members together through the shared joy of music and the spirit of solidarity. The series is hosted by Immigrant Solidarity, with donations supporting immigrants and families impacted by detention and deportation.

The public is warmly invited to come enjoy the music, sing along, reconnect with neighbors, and support a cause that touches our community.