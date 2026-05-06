Decades Dance : Celebrating the Vestal Museum 50 years & The Vestal Senior Center

Brush up your Blue Suede Shoes, wash your bell bottoms and polish your mood ring...There will be a dance for Seniors at the Central Jr High School Gym on Main Street in Vestal. Dinner is at 4:30 (Stuffed chicken broccoli & cheese, sides and dessert 4.00 /60 + / person 5.00 under 60. YOU MUST RESERVE YOUR DINNER AT 607-754-9596 by Noon on 6/4! No extra dinners at the door. Music will be in the gym- dancing through the decades with Andy Papaleo. Free to attend no reservation for dance portion only. Snacks & Decorations for dance portion provided by Visions Federal Credit Union.