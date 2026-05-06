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Decades Dance : Celebrating the Vestal Museum 50 years & The Vestal Senior Center

Decades Dance : Celebrating the Vestal Museum 50 years & The Vestal Senior Center

Brush up your Blue Suede Shoes, wash your bell bottoms and polish your mood ring...There will be a dance for Seniors at the Central Jr High School Gym on Main Street in Vestal. Dinner is at 4:30 (Stuffed chicken broccoli & cheese, sides and dessert 4.00 /60 + / person 5.00 under 60. YOU MUST RESERVE YOUR DINNER AT 607-754-9596 by Noon on 6/4! No extra dinners at the door. Music will be in the gym- dancing through the decades with Andy Papaleo. Free to attend no reservation for dance portion only. Snacks & Decorations for dance portion provided by Visions Federal Credit Union.

Vestal Senior Center & Vestal Central Junior HS Gym Main Street
4.00- 5.00
04:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 5 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

The Vestal Museum, Broome Office of Aging & Visions Cares
6073216013
mrestuccia@vestalny.gov
The Vestal Museum

Artist Group Info

mrestuccia@vestalny.gov
The Vestal Museum
Vestal Senior Center & Vestal Central Junior HS Gym Main Street
201 Main Street
Vestal, New York 13850
(607) 754 9596
ofa@broomecountyny.gov
https://broomecountyny.gov/senior