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Dinosaur Dimensions

Dinosaur Dimensions

Imagine the excitement of getting to meet realistic dinosaurs up close and personal! This high-energy immersive show features a collection of four animatronic puppets, and a fun storyline. A one-on-one meet & greet opportunity for interactions and photos follows the show.

Schorr Family Firehouse Stage
14/10
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 9 Apr 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Goodwill Theatre
6077722404
boxoffice@goodwilltheatrre.org
https://www.goodwilltheatre.org

Artist Group Info

boxoffice@goodwilltheatre.org
Schorr Family Firehouse Stage
48 Willow Street
Johnson City, New York 13790
6077722404
boxoffice@goodwilltheatre.org
https://firehousestage.org