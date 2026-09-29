Dinosaur Dimensions
Dinosaur Dimensions
Imagine the excitement of getting to meet realistic dinosaurs up close and personal! This high-energy immersive show features a collection of four animatronic puppets, and a fun storyline. A one-on-one meet & greet opportunity for interactions and photos follows the show.
Schorr Family Firehouse Stage
14/10
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 9 Apr 2027
Event Supported By
Goodwill Theatre
6077722404
boxoffice@goodwilltheatrre.org
Artist Group Info
boxoffice@goodwilltheatre.org
Schorr Family Firehouse Stage
48 Willow StreetJohnson City, New York 13790
6077722404
boxoffice@goodwilltheatre.org