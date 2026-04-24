Our next English Country Dance is Saturday, May 2, 2-5 p.m. at our usual location, Christ Church, corner of Water and Henry streets, Binghamton.

All dances taught, no partner needed. Our callers are Mark and Missy; live music by The Playford Gang-- Lee, Allen and Julian. Bring a friend to introduce them to this wonderful dance genre, and a snack to share.

Save the date -- our last dance of the season will be Saturday, June 6, with a potluck celebration after the dance.

