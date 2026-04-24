© 2026 WSKG

Please send correspondence and donations to the Vestal address below:
601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

English Country Dance

English Country Dance

Our next English Country Dance is Saturday, May 2, 2-5 p.m. at our usual location, Christ Church, corner of Water and Henry streets, Binghamton.

All dances taught, no partner needed. Our callers are Mark and Missy; live music by The Playford Gang-- Lee, Allen and Julian. Bring a friend to introduce them to this wonderful dance genre, and a snack to share.

Save the date -- our last dance of the season will be Saturday, June 6, with a potluck celebration after the dance.

Christ Episcopal Church
02:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 2 May 2026
Christ Episcopal Church
1392 Main Street
Willard, New York 14588